Mi Pay: How to register, setup and use Xiaomi’s UPI-based digital payments app

Along with the launch of Redmi Go smartphone in India, Xiaomi also officially announced the rollout of Mi Pay app, which marks the company’s entry into the digital payments space. With Mi Pay, Xiaomi is challenging Google Pay, Paytm, Samsung Pay and others. Powered by ICICI Bank, the UPI-based digital payments app will be available as a part of MIUI 10 Global ROM on Xiaomi smartphones.

Besides enabling peer-to-peer payments, the Mi Pay app also doubles as a platform for utility bill payments, mobile recharge, and more. You can recharge your DTH, prepaid mobile connection, and also pay your postpaid bills. The app also lets you pay water, electricity, landline, gas and broadband bills. The app also supports QR Code based payments. So, if you have Xiaomi smartphone running MIUI 10 ROM in India, here’s how to get started with Mi Pay.

How to get Mi Pay app

The Mi Pay app is gradually rolling out as a part of the MIUI 10 update to Xiaomi users in India. Alternatively, you can also download it from Mi App Store. In fact, Mi Pay’s framework will be deeply implemented within MIUI, which means you will also be able to make peer-to-peer payments right from Contacts and SMS app.

How to register and setup Mi Pay app

On your Xiaomi smartphone, open Mi Pay app and login with your Mi account. In case you don’t have one, you’ll need to create one. Next, on the homepage, you will see a banner to link your bank account, tap on that. It will verify your phone number based on the SIM card, and fetch your bank account details. (Your mobile number and bank account need to be linked with Aadhaar).

Next, select your bank from the list, and your account details will be visible. Tap on the account and enter your UPI PIN. If you haven’t created one, you’ll need to create. And in case you have forgotten your PIN, there is an option for that as well. Once the account is verified, you’ll get a prompt to create a UPI ID, and if the ID is available, the bank account will be added to your Mi Pay account.

How to send and receive money using Mi Pay app

There are multiple ways to send money using Mi Pay app. You can open the app and tap on ‘Transfer’ on the top banner. Here, you will find two options – Send to UPI ID, Send to bank account.

If you know the person’s UPI ID, tap on the first option, enter the recipient’s ID and tap on “Next” at the bottom. It will verify the recipient ID and then open the next screen where you need to enter the amount, remarks and then tap on next. There is also an option to send money using a bank account, IFSC and more.

In case you have more than one bank account configured, you’ll have to select the one from which you want to send the money. In the next step, you’ll need to enter the 4-digit PIN and once the authentication is successful, money will be transferred to the recipient account.

As mentioned above, you can also send money from the Contacts app. Simply select the contact, and scrolling down a bit, you will see an option to Send / Request money. Similarly, in the Messaging app, there is a “+” icon, just besides the text box. You’ll find transfer money icon at the bottom, tapping on which, will open the Mi Pay app where you need to enter the recipient’s ID, and follow the next steps.

To receive money, open Mi Pay app, tap on “Request” and enter the UPI ID of the user you want to request money from. On the next screen, you will need to enter the amount, remarks and the validity time (30 minutes to 1 day), and click on send. This will send the collect request notification to the recipient.

Utility bill payments

As a bonus, the app also supports utility bill payments where you have all the major DTH providers, broadband providers like Airtel, ACT, Hathway, Tikona, Asianet and more. In terms of electricity providers, you can choose from a list of over 40 providers. Select the relevant one, enter your account and mobile number, and it will fetch details of your bill and let you make payment. Similarly, when it comes to gas, the likes of Indraprastha, Mahanagar, Gujarat Gas, Adani Gas, Gail and more are a part of the list.