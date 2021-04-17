MI vs SRH, IPL 2021: Today we will witness the 9th match of the ongoing IPL 2021 T20 cricket series between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match will take place in the MA Chidambaram Stadium located in Chennai, starting at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST. There will be no in-person attendance due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 match livestream: How to watch for free on Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma have already won one match against KKR and lost one match against RCB. Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand have lost both their previous matches also played against KKR and RCB. Also Read - RR vs DC, IPL 2021 match livestream: How to watch on your mobile, PC

MI vs SRH, IPL 2021: Where to watch?

Live broadcasting rights for IPL 2021 have been acquired by the Star network. All of the T20 matches will be streamed live on the Star Sports and Star Sports HD channels on television. Also Read - IPL 2021 season: How to watch IPL 2021 live match online for free today

Digital streaming rights for the same have also been snagged by the Star Network, with all the matches set to stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT service.

Here we will be taking a look at how you can stream today’s match between MI and SRH live on your smartphone, PC.

MI vs SRH, IPL 2021 match live on Disney+ Hotstar

Apart from Star Sports, today’s MI vs SRH IPL 2021 match will also be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. All users can watch the match free of cost for 15 minutes without signing in. All Disney+ Hotstar Premium and VIP subscribers will be able to view the match without any interruption. Disney+ Hotstar VIP is priced at Rs 399 per year, and Disney+ Hotstar Premium is priced at Rs 299 per month and or Rs 1,499 per year.

The service can be accessed using the web, Android, iOS and the Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to watch MI vs SRH, IPL 2021 match live for free

If you are an Airtel, Vi or Reliance Jio prepaid subscriber, you also have a chance to watch the matches for free thanks to the bundled Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with select plans. Here’s a look at all the prepaid plans that Airel, Vi and Jio have to offer that come bundled with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

Airtel Rs 448, Rs 499 prepaid plans

Airtel along with its Rs 448 and Rs 499 prepaid plans offers its customers a complementary Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. Both the plans also come with access to Airtel Xstream Premium and Amazon Prime Video also.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs 399 and Rs 401 prepaid plans

Vi along with its Rs 401 and Rs 399 plan offer customers access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for free. Apart from this, the Rs 399 plan also comes with a complimentary Amazon Prime membership.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 and Rs 409 prepaid plan

Lastly, Jio also along with its Rs 399 and Rs 401 prepaid recharge packs provides customers with a complimentary Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription. The Rs 399 plan bundles an extra complimentary subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.