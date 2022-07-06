comscore How to add and use shared mailbox in Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Outlook hacks: How to add and use shared mailbox

Are you using Microsoft Outlook? Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can add and use a shared mailbox in Outlook.

  Updated: July 6, 2022 4:04 PM IST
Microsoft’s emailing service, Outlook, offers a host of interesting features to users that not only make it easy to share emails but they also make it easy to track specific emails. The list includes features such as the ability to automatically add flight, hotel, or rental car reservations received to the Calendar, scheduling emails, and an item alerts functionality that informs users when an incoming message meets specific criteria. Also Read - Windows hacks: How to reset password in Windows 11

In addition to this, Outlook also has a feature called Shared Mailbox that allows multiple users with particular permissions to access the same email account, shared folders, send emails or use the same calendar and contacts list. Also Read - Android Toll Fraud malware can subscribe users to premium services without consent

If you are new to Microsoft Outlook, here is a simple guide that will help you add and use a shared mailbox. Also Read - Microsoft Outlook hacks: How to archive emails in Outlook

How to add a shared mailbox in Outlook

After the admin has added you as a member of the shared mailbox, close and restart the Outlook. The shared mailbox should automatically display in your Folder pane. If this doesn’t work follow the below steps.

Step 1 – Open Outlook.
Step 2 – Click on the File tab.
Step 3 – Choose Account Settings, and then select Account Settings from the menu.
Step 4 – Select the Email tab.
Step 5 – Make sure the correct account is highlighted, then choose Change.
Step 6 – Choose More Settings .
Step 7 – Under More Settings, choose Advanced and then Add.
Step 8 – Type the shared email address, such as info@contros.com.
Step 9 – Choose OK > OK.
Step 10 – Then choose Next > Finish > Close.

How to send mail from the shared mailbox in Outlook

Now, that you have access to shared mailbox in Outlook, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you send a shared mailbox:

Step 1 – Open Outlook.
Step 2 – Choose New Email.
Step 3 – Choose Options > From.
Step 4 – Click the From option in the message, and change to the shared email address. If you don’t see your shared email address, then choose any other email address and type in the shared email address.
Step 5 – Click OK.
Step 6 – Then choose Send, after you finish typing your message.

How to reply to mail sent to the shared mailbox

Here’s how you can respond to a message received in Outlook using the shared mailbox.

Step 1 – Open Outlook.
Step 2 – Open the email message to which you want to reply .
Step 3 – You can see the name of your shared mailbox, in the From field at the top of your message. If you don’t, choose the From dropdown box and choose your shared mailbox.
Step 4 – Finish typing your message and then choose Send.

  • Published Date: July 6, 2022 3:50 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 6, 2022 4:04 PM IST

