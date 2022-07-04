Archiving emails is a fairly common feature that is available in almost all emailing service. It lets users move their emails to a separate folder that is different from the inbox. While, on one hand, it declutters the Inbox, on the other hand, it helps users hide or save their emails for a rainy day should they ever need them again. Also Read - Here’s how Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ resume looked like during his Harvard days
So, if you are new to Microsoft Outlook, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can archive emails in Microsoft Outlook:
How to archive emails in Outlook via web
Step 1- Open Outlook.com and log in to your email account.
Step 2- Click the folder on the left where the emails are located.
Step 3- Select the emails you want to archive from the right pane.
Step 4- Click the option Archive in the top menu bar.
How to archive emails in Outlook automatically
Step 1- Open Outlook app on your desktop.
Step 2- Click File at the top, and select Options from the left sidebar.
Step 3- Click the Advanced option on the left side.
Step 4- Under Auto Archive on the right pane, click the Auto Archive Settings button.
Step 5- Tick Run Auto Archive every n days option at the top and specify how often to run Auto Archive.
Step 6- In the Default folder settings for archiving section, select when an item should be archived.
Step 7- Click Browse and select the destination folder for your archive file. You only need to do this if you don’t like the default folder.
Step 8- Click OK in the bottom to save your changes.
How to archive emails in Outlook manually
Step 1- Open Outlook on your desktop.
Step 2- Click File option in the top-left corner of Outlook’s desktop app.
Step 3- Select the Info tab on the left.
Step 4- Click the down arrow icon for Tools and select Clean Up Old Items.
Step 5- A dialog box will appear.
Step 6- Click the Archive this folder and all subfolders option, and choose the folder you want to archive.
Step 7- Choose the age of your items using the calendar option under Archive items older than.
Step 8- Click Browse and choose the folder where you want to save your Outlook archive file.
Step 9- Click OK at the bottom.