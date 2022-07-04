Archiving emails is a fairly common feature that is available in almost all emailing service. It lets users move their emails to a separate folder that is different from the inbox. While, on one hand, it declutters the Inbox, on the other hand, it helps users hide or save their emails for a rainy day should they ever need them again. Also Read - Here’s how Microsoft founder Bill Gates’ resume looked like during his Harvard days

So, if you are new to Microsoft Outlook, here is a step-by-step guide of how you can archive emails in Microsoft Outlook: Also Read - Microsoft Edge’s Collections gets a Pinterest-like update

How to archive emails in Outlook via web

Step 1- Open Outlook.com and log in to your email account. Also Read - How to Reschedule a Meeting on Outlook: Step-by-Step guide

Step 2- Click the folder on the left where the emails are located.

Step 3- Select the emails you want to archive from the right pane.

Step 4- Click the option Archive in the top menu bar.

How to archive emails in Outlook automatically

Step 1- Open Outlook app on your desktop.

Step 2- Click File at the top, and select Options from the left sidebar.

Step 3- Click the Advanced option on the left side.

Step 4- Under Auto Archive on the right pane, click the Auto Archive Settings button.

Step 5- Tick Run Auto Archive every n days option at the top and specify how often to run Auto Archive.

Step 6- In the Default folder settings for archiving section, select when an item should be archived.

Step 7- Click Browse and select the destination folder for your archive file. You only need to do this if you don’t like the default folder.

Step 8- Click OK in the bottom to save your changes.

How to archive emails in Outlook manually

Step 1- Open Outlook on your desktop.

Step 2- Click File option in the top-left corner of Outlook’s desktop app.

Step 3- Select the Info tab on the left.

Step 4- Click the down arrow icon for Tools and select Clean Up Old Items.

Step 5- A dialog box will appear.

Step 6- Click the Archive this folder and all subfolders option, and choose the folder you want to archive.

Step 7- Choose the age of your items using the calendar option under Archive items older than.

Step 8- Click Browse and choose the folder where you want to save your Outlook archive file.

Step 9- Click OK at the bottom.