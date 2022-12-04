comscore How to recall or replace a sent email in Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Outlook hacks: How to recall or replace a sent email in Outlook

The recall or replace feature in Microsoft Outlook will work only if the recipient has not opened the email.

For a lot of people, writing lengthy emails is a part of their daily jobs. While some might ace it, others might hate it. But the fact remains that there are times when people do tend to error when writing or sending emails. Whether it is accidently sending an email to the wrong person or sending an incorrect email with a client or worse, sending an incomplete email to a client or a colleague, emailing errors are common. Thankfully, tech companies now a days are offering enough features to the users in a bid to help them mitigate such situations or rectify their accidental errors. This is also true for Microsoft Outlook, which enables users to recall or replace a sent email. Also Read - Microsoft announces games coming to Xbox Game Pass in December 2022: Check list

That said, this feature is not available to all users. Instead, it is available only to Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft 365 users. Also, the recall or replace feature will work only if the recipient has not opened the email. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 now available in India: Check price, specs and more

So, if you are a Microsoft Outlook user and you want to recall or replace a sent email, here is what you need to do: Also Read - Microsoft, IIT Bombay, SINE join hands to empower startups in technology and digital domains

How to recall or replace a sent email in Microsoft Outlook

Step 1: Open Microsoft Outlook on your personal computer.

Step 2: Select the Sent Items folder.

Step 3: Select or double-click the message so it opens in another window.

Step 4: Now select File and then click on Info option.

Step 5: Next, select Message Resend and Recall option

Step 6: Now tap the Recall This Message… option and then select one of the two options.

a) Select ‘Delete unread copies of this message’ to recall the sent message.

b) Select ‘Delete unread copies and replace with a new’ message to replace the sent message with a new
message.

Step 7: Now select the ‘Tell me if recall succeeds or fails for each recipient’ check box.

Step 8: Select OK option to confirm your selection.

It is worth noting that if you select ‘Delete unread copies and replace with a new message’ option, the original message opens for editing. When you select Send, the original email message will be deleted from the recipient’s mailbox and replaced with the newly edited one.

  Published Date: December 4, 2022 8:02 PM IST
