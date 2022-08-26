Microsoft Outlook tricks: How to add signature in your emails

If you use Microsoft Outlook as an email client, which means you use it to manage more than one email account, you might have felt the need of setting your signature at least once. A signature in email clients is a predefined text that automatically goes below the body of every email you send. Many times it is your name and your designation at your company, along with your contact details. But it can be whatever you want. What I mean is that you can personalise your signature. But how? Also Read - Microsoft brings Outlook to budget Android smartphones with Outlook Lite app

Microsoft Outlook has a default signature that is kind of a promotion. If you are using the Outlook app on an Android phone, it says "Get Outlook for Android", while on an iPhone or iPad, it says "Get Outlook for iOS." If you are using Outlook on a different platform, the message would change to include the name of that particular OS. But you can always change that text to something that you want people to read in your emails. And it is always better than typing out your name and other details at the end of every email of yours.

Here is how to do that:

— Open the Microsoft Outlook app on your phone.

— On your Android phone, tap the three-bar menu in the top left corner. On an iPhone, tap the Home icon on the top left corner to open the side menu.

— Tap Settings or the cogwheel icon.

— Scroll down to the section that says “Email” and tap on “Signature.”

— If you have more than one account added to your app, you will see individual signatures for each account. By default, they all will either be “Get Outlook for iOS” or “Get Outlook for Android”, depending on your phone’s software.

— Tap the text box to bring up the keyboard and replace the text with the signature text you want. For instance, your name, your designation, your company’s name, and your contact details, among other things. You can choose to use different signatures for different accounts or go for one for all.

— Go back to the previous menu and it will automatically save the new signature(s).

Now, whenever you will compose a new email or reply to someone, the signature will be shown at the bottom of your email body.