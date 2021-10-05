Windows 11 stable build is finally rolling out for the public. Microsoft has begun pushing the Windows 11 free upgrade to new systems that are currently running Windows 10. However, not every Windows 10 PC will be eligible to upgrade to the next-gen Windows OS. The Redmond-based company had already mentioned the requirements for installing the latest OS. Also Read - Windows 11 available for free download: Check if your PC is compatible for the upgrade

“If your device does not meet these requirements, you may not be able to install Windows 11 on your device and might want to consider purchasing a new PC,” Microsoft said. Also Read - How to prepare your PC for Windows 11 installation: Quick steps

Windows 11 upgrade requirements

For Windows 11 compatibility, a system will require Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or Zen 2 CPUs and above, Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) support, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage. In case your system fulfills these criteria, here’s how you can upgrade your PC from Windows 10 to Windows 11. Also Read - Windows 11 release: How to upgrade, check compatible devices, top features, more

How to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 in simple steps

– First up check whether your PC is officially supported via Microsoft’s PC Health Check app.

-Before you begin with the installation it is advised to backup all your documents and data from the system.

-Once done, open Settings on your Windows 10 PC, then head to Update & Security > Windows Update.

– Look for updates

-If you find the free Windows 11 upgrade, then tap on the download and install option.

-Follow the on-screen upgrade prompts and ‘configure Windows 11 settings’

In case the free Windows 11 upgrade doesn’t show up on your system, The Verge cites that you can avoid the queue by using Microsoft’s new Installation Assistant. If you want to check whether your PC is eligible for the free upgrade click on this link. Notably, Microsoft is making a gradual rollout of Windows 11, hence the free upgrade won’t be pushed to all existing PCs that are officially eligible. The new update is expected to be made available on all devices by mid-2022.