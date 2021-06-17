Minecraft cheats and console commands: How to use them to make your blocky project easy

Minecraft has become a homegrown name over the years. The cube-shaped block game in the 3D world can keep you engaged for hours. From reshaping the world around by building structures, leveling mountains, digging up mud cubes, to fighting monsters, Minecraft has all the fun elements you would want to try out with your pals. Thankfully there are Minecraft commands which offer a ‘useful layer of shortcuts’ that makes it easier to manage the world you have created in the sandbox game. Also Read - Top 5 multiplayer games to download and play on PC

Minecraft: What are console commands?

Minecraft console commands are a good way to make tasks simple in the game and they range from basic ones to complicated yet powerful commands. From teleporting one place to another, slaughtering enemy around to setting the time of day, you can use these games to cut a slack. While most of them are solely commands, some of them are referred to as ‘cheats’ and require you to opt for a ‘cheat’ setting for use. Also Read - Nintendo Direct E3 2021: Metroid Dread, Mario Party Superstars, a new Legend of Zelda and more

Minecraft console commands: How to use them to teleport, change the weather, and difficulty setting?

Minecraft console commands are not that difficult as you would find in other survival games. While creating a new world in Minecraft you will be asked to pick whether or not to enable cheats. Once you select yes and the loading completes, you will need to press the ‘C’ key that will pop up the command bar. This is where you will have to enter commands and cheats. It is simple, once you open the chat window type the forward-slash (/) plus your command. Players should note that multiplayer commands will not work with this prefix. That said, just type ‘/’ and then the desired command and press the ‘Enter’ key.

Minecraft console command to teleport

/tp [TargetPlayer] x y z

This command will instantly transport you or another player to a specific location in the world.

Minecraft console command to change weather

/weather WeatherType

This will let you choose the weather or your world to either rain, thunder, or snow.

Minecraft console command to change difficulty setting

/difficulty – root command for changing the difficulty setting

You can use this command every time you play. Options include- peaceful, easy, normal, and hard.