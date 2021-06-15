Minecraft, the popular 3D build and survive block is available for download on PCs, and smartphones. The 8-bit video game developed by Swedish developers Mojang (owned by Microsoft) has two main modes- Survival and Creative. The sandbox game is almost a decade but it still hasn’t lost its charm because of its amazing ‘interactive canvas.’ The overwhelming popularity took to another level last year with 126 million monthly active users, as per stats. Also Read - Minecraft Earth by Microsoft is shutting down on 30 June

If you still haven't the new gen Super Mario game, here's a simple tips you can follow to download the game for free on PCs, laptops, mobile phones and try 'punching blocks and place them in different combinations.'

Minecraft: How to download on PCs, laptops, mobile phones for free

Before you get started, we would like to note that Minecraft comes in two editions- Minecraft for Windows 10 and Minecraft Java Edition. The latter has gained popularity due to its cross-platform support, and new combat systems, several interesting features which are not available on the Bedrock edition (aka Minecraft for Windows 10). The Java edition was free to play until December 2020, but players now have to pay a minimum of Rs 1,674 to try this edition. That said, here's how to download Minecraft on PC and laptop.

How to download Minecraft for Windows 10 on PC and laptop

The Minecraft for Windows 10 comes with a free trial version for PC and laptop. The Bedrock Edition paid version for PC costs Rs 1,474 in India. Microsoft notes that the Minecraft tree trial on Windows 10 includes 90 minutes of gameplay. Here’s how you can download the free trial.

Step 1- Open the browser on PC and search ‘Minecraft Free Trial’ or you can tap on this link.

Step 2- Tap on the Windows icon you will find below.

Step 3- The following page will redirect to ‘Minecraft for Windows 10.’

Step 4- Click on the ‘Free Trial’ option.

Step 3- You will be asked to enter Microsoft ID credentials to sign-in.

Step 4- Once logged in, you will be able to download the file and install the game on your PC.

How to download Minecraft Java Edition on PCs, laptops

Step 1- Visit minecraft.ne to download the Minecraft Java Edition on your PC or laptop.

Step 2- Tap on ‘Get Minecraft.’

Step 3- Select Computer from the list of available platforms. You will then be given the option to select between Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Step 4- On selecting Windows, two options will pop up on the screen- Minecraft Windows 10 Edition and Minecraft Java Edition.

Step 5- After that, you will be asked to pick between Starter Collection and Master Collection. The former costs Rs 1,674, while the latter is priced at Rs 2,724.

Step 6- Pick the collection you want to play, make the payment.

Step 7- After successful completion of the transaction, download the file and install it on your PC.

How to download Minecraft on mobile phone

Minecraft is available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Unlike few popular games, Minecraft carries a hefty price tag and requires you to pay a minimum of Rs 600 to experience the create and break apart block game on mobile. The game supports multiplayer mode and you can play with up 10 friends online. Here’s how to download Minecraft on a smartphone.

Step 1- Open Google Play Store or Apple Store and search for Minecraft

Step 2- Select the title where the developer shows Mojang

Step 3- Tap on the purchase option

Step 4- Once the payment is successful, click on the install button

Step 5- Minecraft will be downloaded on your smartphone and you can enjoy the build and explore block game in the three-dimensional world.

Minecraft download size on PC, mobile

Minecraft Windows 10 free version for PC measures about 170MB, while the Minecraft Java Edition download size is about 525MB. As for the mobile version, the Minecraft file size is about 150MB.