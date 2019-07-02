Google Maps is an excellent tool that has vastly improved over the years. It helps you navigate your route from source to destination. You can find places to eat, drink, book a cab, and lot more. Google Maps also alerts you about the traffic jams, road closures and more. This nifty tool from Google also comes very handy especially during natural events like heavy rains and the ongoing Mumbai floods.

Mumbai is witnessing relentlessly heavy rainfall over the past four days. It has resulted in water logging and floods. If you’re stuck in a traffic jam, or in an area with flood water, you can report the same on Google Maps and help fellow Mumbaikars during such emergency. Here’s how to go about it.

How to report road closure on Google Maps

Step One

Open Google Maps on your Android or iPhone. Tap on the “Mumbai Floods” button that you will see on the app.

Step Two

Here you will see options like “Share location” and “Navigation impact.” Tap on “Report Road Closure” under navigation impact.

Step Three

Map view will open in the next window. Pinch to zoom into the location and “tap to mark” it. Then tap on “next” on the top right.

Step Four

Here you need to add closure “date and time” if you know, followed by the reason. Next, you also need to add the direction – whether it is closed one way or both ways. Lastly, you also need to add details – like flood, water logging, accident, and so on. Once that is done, tap on “Send” on the top right.

You can also share your live location with your family and friends, just so that they can track your real-time movements in such times of emergency. Google also recently released stay safer feature in India. The feature alert Android users traveling in public vehicles if their drivers deviate more than 0.5 km. There are many other features that recently made way to the Google Maps app.