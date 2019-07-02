comscore Mumbai floods: Google Maps lets you report road closures | BGR India
  • Home
  • How To
  • Mumbai Floods: How to report road closure on Google Maps
News

Mumbai Floods: How to report road closure on Google Maps

How To

Google Maps has made it easier to report about floods, road closures and more. You can simply do it using Google Maps app on your phone.

  • Published: July 2, 2019 3:32 PM IST
Google Maps smartphone location 805px

Google Maps is an excellent tool that has vastly improved over the years. It helps you navigate your route from source to destination. You can find places to eat, drink, book a cab, and lot more. Google Maps also alerts you about the traffic jams, road closures and more. This nifty tool from Google also comes very handy especially during natural events like heavy rains and the ongoing Mumbai floods.

Mumbai is witnessing relentlessly heavy rainfall over the past four days. It has resulted in water logging and floods. If you’re stuck in a traffic jam, or in an area with flood water, you can report the same on Google Maps and help fellow Mumbaikars during such emergency. Here’s how to go about it.

How to report road closure on Google Maps

Step One

Open Google Maps on your Android or iPhone. Tap on the “Mumbai Floods” button that you will see on the app.

Step Two

Here you will see options like “Share location” and “Navigation impact.” Tap on “Report Road Closure” under navigation impact.

Step Three

Map view will open in the next window. Pinch to zoom into the location and “tap to mark” it. Then tap on “next” on the top right.

Step Four

Here you need to add closure “date and time” if you know, followed by the reason. Next, you also need to add the direction – whether it is closed one way or both ways. Lastly, you also need to add details – like flood, water logging, accident, and so on. Once that is done, tap on “Send” on the top right.

You can also share your live location with your family and friends, just so that they can track your real-time movements in such times of emergency. Google also recently released stay safer feature in India. The feature alert Android users traveling in public vehicles if their drivers deviate more than 0.5 km. There are many other features that recently made way to the Google Maps app.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 2, 2019 3:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199
thumb-img
News
TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China
thumb-img
News
Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet
thumb-img
News
LG G8S ThinQ launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Editor's Pick

How to report road closure on Google Maps
How To
How to report road closure on Google Maps
Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 launched for Rs 23,999

News

Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 launched for Rs 23,999

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription

News

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

News

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China

News

TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

LG W10 and LG W30 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 launched for Rs 23,999

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China

Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to report road closure on Google Maps

How To

How to report road closure on Google Maps
Google testing AirDrop-like Fast Share feature for Android

News

Google testing AirDrop-like Fast Share feature for Android
Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei

News

Google gets nod to license Android for Huawei
Huawei trade ban: Huawei allowed to conduct business with US companies again

News

Huawei trade ban: Huawei allowed to conduct business with US companies again
Google Pixel 4 to come in new 'Mint Green' color variant

News

Google Pixel 4 to come in new 'Mint Green' color variant

हिंदी समाचार

Shinco ने 23,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च किया 49 इंच का स्मार्ट टीवी

Nokia 8.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus स्मार्टफोन मिल रहे हैं सस्ते दाम पर, 12170 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

BSNL ने आठ Prepaid Broadband और दो FTTH प्लान के बेनिफिट्स में किए बदलाव, कीमत में भी हुई बढ़ोतरी

LG G8s ThinQ की कीमतों से कंपनी ने उठाया पर्दा, 59,800 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत पर यूरोप में बिक्री शुरू

Samsung Galaxy A80 भारत में इसी महीने हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 launched for Rs 23,999
News
Shinco Smart TV: 49-inch SO50AS-E50 launched for Rs 23,999
Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription

News

Tata Sky Annual Flexi Plan offers one-month free subscription
Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199

News

Xiaomi Mi Truck Builder launched in India for Rs 1,199
TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China

News

TikTok denies Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's claim on sending data to China
Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet

News

Samsung patent shows phone expanding into tablet