The Maharashtra government announced that full vaccinated citizens will be able to travel in Mumbai locals maintaining all the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines beginning August 15. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, to travel in Mumbai local trains a passenger must maintain a gap of 14 days since the day of second dose for COVID-19.

"Those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine can apply on a specially-created app to get a special railway pass and they can collect it from the local ward offices," Thackeray said.

In additional to the special railway pass to travel in Mumbai locals, the Maharashtra government and railways together has introduced a Universal Travel Pass or a QR code-based pass to travel on Mumbai local trains. The idea behind introducing the QR code-based pass is to combat the usage of fake ID cards for travelling in Mumbai local trains.

What is a Universal travel pass?

After the second COVID-19 wave started to subside, the Maharashtra government opened Mumbai locals travel only for essential and emergency workers with valid ID proof. This opportunity, however, was used by the public to travel via Mumbai local using fake ID.

To combat the usage of fake IDs for travel, the Maharashtra government announced a five-level unlock plan in the first week of June. The unlock plan has now been reduced to three.

The Universal travel pass not only lets Mumbaikars travel in local trains but also avail Mumbai Metro and monorail. The key idea behind introducing the QR cod based pass is to eliminate people travelling using fake cards. The Universal travel pass also marks degrees depending on which the individual will be allowed to travel.

How to get QR code base travel pass

-You can simply head over the Disaster Management and Relief Fund Rehabilitation department of Maharashtra website or click on msdmacov19.mahait.org.

-You will be able to see Universal travel pass link there, click on it.

-Next, click on ‘register your establishement’ option.

-The establishment authority will be required to provide details such as address, registration number, co-ordinator contact number, number of staff who need the pass, among others.

-The application will then be reviewed by the district disaster management authority.

-On approval, the coordinator will be able to log in using their smartphone and upload individual details in need for a travel pass. You will need to provide details such as — staff name, ID, mobile number, gender, age, department, designation, among others.

-Staff members will then get SMS once the information is uploaded.

-Staff members will then be able to log in using their mobile number and uploading a photo. They will then be able to download their individual travel pass.