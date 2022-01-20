comscore Correct name on Voter ID card before Assembly elections 2022: Follow these simple steps
  • Home
  • How To
  • Name wrong on Voter ID? Here's how you can correct it before Assembly Elections 2022
News

Name wrong on Voter ID? Here's how you can correct it before Assembly Elections 2022

How To

With the help of a Voter ID card, every voter can vote in the municipal, state, and national elections of the country. If you live in India, and your age is 18 years or above, then you can easily apply for the generation of your Voter ID card by going to the Election Commission.

voter id

The date of Assembly Elections 2022 has been announced in five country states. It is now essential for you to have a Voter ID card to exercise your franchise. With the help of a Voter ID card, every voter can vote in the country’s municipal, state, and national elections. If you live in India, and your age is 18 years or above, you can easily apply for the generation of your Voter ID card by going to the Election Commission. Also Read - Aadhaar card - Voter ID card linking: Check the step-by-step online process

If you feel, for some reason, your photo, name, address, etc., on this card are wrong, then you can change it. You can make any correction to your Voter ID card online. Also Read - How to update address on the Voter ID card

Before making a Voter ID card, know which form is for what purpose:

Form-6: For enrolling name in voter list and getting voter I-card. Also Read - Lok Sabha Election 2019: Phase 1 voting starts today, here’s how to check your name in the voter list

Form-6A: For NRIs.

Form-7: For deletion of name from voter list or any complaint.

Form-8: For amendment in the made voter card.

Form-8A: To get the voter card made at the new address on change of house within an assembly constituency.

Here are a few steps to correct Voter ID card details online:

STEP1: To make changes in Voter ID, first of all, you have to click on the National Voters Service Portal www.nvsp.in.

STEP2: Fill nvsp Form 8. This form is for the application to change the name in the electoral roll.

STEP3: Upload the required documents to change the name

STEP4: You have to give official proof, such as any government ID proof.

STEP5: You can upload documents like a passport, pan card, or any other official document to get your name corrected.

STEP6: Submit the nvsp form 8 and documents online.

STEP7: A reference number will be generated, which will help you check your online application status.

STEP8: After applying, your application will be processed, and the electoral board will verify your application.

STEP9: You will get a notification after the verification is complete.

STEP10: Now, you will be able to collect your new voter ID card from the nearest electoral office.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 20, 2022 12:16 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Correct name on Voter ID card before Assembly elections 2022: Follow these simple steps
How To
Correct name on Voter ID card before Assembly elections 2022: Follow these simple steps
How to file ITR for AY 2021-22 on the Income Tax Portal

How To

How to file ITR for AY 2021-22 on the Income Tax Portal

iPhone SE+ or iPhone SE 3? Here s what we know about the next affordable iPhone

Mobiles

iPhone SE+ or iPhone SE 3? Here s what we know about the next affordable iPhone

Instagram introduces subscription for creators

Apps

Instagram introduces subscription for creators

Realme 9, 9 Pro to launch in India soon; to be priced more than 15,000

Mobiles

Realme 9, 9 Pro to launch in India soon; to be priced more than 15,000

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

Correct name on Voter ID card before Assembly elections 2022: Follow these simple steps

Instagram introduces subscription for creators

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on smart bulb, gaming mouse, card reader under Rs 500

BharatPe co-founder to go on leave amidst controversy with Kotak Mahindra bank

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Explained: Air India cancels flights to the US over 5G concerns, but why?

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Correct name on Voter ID card before Assembly elections 2022: Follow these simple steps

How To

Correct name on Voter ID card before Assembly elections 2022: Follow these simple steps
Aadhaar card - Voter ID card linking: Check the step-by-step online process

How To

Aadhaar card - Voter ID card linking: Check the step-by-step online process
How to update the address on the Voter Id card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to update the address on the Voter Id card: Follow these simple steps
How to check your name in Lok Sabha Election 2019 voter list

How To

How to check your name in Lok Sabha Election 2019 voter list
How to check your name in the voter list

How To

How to check your name in the voter list

हिंदी समाचार

...तो इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो देखने के लिए देने होंगे पैसे?

Oppo Reno7 और Reno7 Pro भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे शानदार कैमरा क्वालिटी वाले स्मार्टफोन

नोकिया ला रहा 50MP कैमरे वाला सस्ता फोन, फरवरी में होगा लॉन्च!

Krafton ने बेईमानी करने वाले BGMI के करीब 50,000 अकाउंट्स को किया बैन, कंपनी ने कहा चीटर्स के लिए नहीं है कोई जगह

Vivo जल्द ला रहा है 44W फास्ट चार्जिंग, 8000mAh बैटरी वाला टैबलेट, डिटेल्स आई सामने

Latest Videos

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999

News

Xiaomi 11T Pro Launched With 120W Charging | India Price Starts at Rs 39,999
Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look

Hands On

Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look
Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more
Deals
Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more
Correct name on Voter ID card before Assembly elections 2022: Follow these simple steps

How To

Correct name on Voter ID card before Assembly elections 2022: Follow these simple steps
Instagram introduces subscription for creators

Apps

Instagram introduces subscription for creators
Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on smart bulb, gaming mouse, card reader under Rs 500

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on smart bulb, gaming mouse, card reader under Rs 500
BharatPe co-founder to go on leave amidst controversy with Kotak Mahindra bank

News

BharatPe co-founder to go on leave amidst controversy with Kotak Mahindra bank

new arrivals in india

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Best Sellers