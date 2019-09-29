comscore Navratri 2019: How to download and send WhatsApp Stickers for Navratri
Navratri 2019: How to download and send WhatsApp Stickers for Navratri

What better way to express yourself this festive season and its emotions than with WhatsApp stickers in this festive time.

  • Published: September 29, 2019 5:46 PM IST
Navratri WhatsApp stickers

It’s the most festive time of the year again in India with Navratri and Dussehra around the corner. Like every year, a lot of WhatsApp messages will be sent across to family and friends. And what better way to express yourself and those emotions than with WhatsApp stickers in this festive time.

WhatsApp stickers are available for both Android an iOS platforms. They add an extra touch to your messages. Similar to sending GIFs, emojis, and emoticons, stickers are a fun way to chat with your friends without typing anything. These stickers also help you reflect your mood. Now, while the WhatsApp app on your smartphone may not have Navratri stickers installed, here is how to download and send.

How to download Navratri and Dussehra WhatsApp stickers

The process is very simple, for both Android and iOS devices. Starting with Android, go to Play Store and search for Navratri WhatsApp Stickers. Here, you will see a number of sticker apps. Download and install the one of your choice.

Once the installation is complete, open the app and add the pack that you like. You will see a “+” sign on the right side to add the pack. The added stickers will be visible in the recently added ones. You will have to swipe to the left in the sticker menu on WhatsApp. Similarly, for Dussehra or Durga Puja WhatsApp stickers on Play Store and download. The installation process remains the same.

On iOS downloading process for WhatsApp Stickers is a little different. You’ll only have a handful of options, and downloading third-party stickers isn’t as simple as on Android. Open a conversation, tap on sticker icon at the bottom, tap on “+” sign, and download stickers from the available options. However, if you want Navratri or Dussehra or Durga Puja stickers, you will have to rely on your friends with an Android phone to send them first. Upon receiving, you can save those stickers to the favorites.

How to send WhatsApp stickers using an Android phone

The process for sending WhatsApp stickers is very simple. Open WhatsApp and open the chat window of the person or group you want to send the sticker to. Next, tap on the emoji face icon on the bottom left (beside the type message box), tap on the sticker icon and then browse for stickers. Select the one of your choice and tap on it to send.

How to send WhatsApp stickers using an iOS device

Even on iPhones, the process to send stickers is very simple. Go to WhatsApp, open the chat window of a group or person you want to send a sticker to. Next, tap the sticker icon at the bottom, the right side of the message box. Browse for stickers, and tap on the one to immediately send one.

  Published Date: September 29, 2019 5:46 PM IST

