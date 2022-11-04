Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hotstar in a single Airtel plan: How to activate OTT services on your mobile number

Since internet penetration in India improved and data costs dipped, OTT platforms have flourished. Accessing these streaming platforms has become mainstream, so much so that they became a part of your mobile connection bill some time back. The leading telecom service providers, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi (formerly Vodafone Idea) offer subscriptions to various OTT services through their mobile plans to both prepaid and postpaid users. If you are an Airtel user, you have several options, especially for a postpaid connection. Also Read - Brahmastra release on Hotstar: Here is how much free users will need to pay

While Airtel’s postpaid plans start at Rs 399 per month minus taxes, the OTT benefits begin only with higher plans. Every plan comes with different OTT subscriptions, depending on their price. Besides, there are additional facilities such as accidental coverage for your phone and membership of Apollo 24|7 medicine delivery service. Also Read - Netflix tips and tricks: How to use hidden features

Here are the postpaid plans that you can subscribe to get OTT subscriptions:

Airtel Rs 499 plan

The Rs 499 plan offers you 75GB of data with a rollover facility, in addition to unlimited calls and free national roaming. The OTT benefits under it include 6 months of free Amazon Prime Video subscription (gives access to Amazon Prime services) and a one-year subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan without additional charges. Also Read - Did Netflix take next step toward becoming a game streaming service?

Airtel Rs 999 plan

For Rs 500 extra in your plan, you get unlimited calls, 100GB of data, and three family add-ons. The OTT benefits also remain the same, which means a year of free Disney+ Hotstar subscription and six months of free Amazon Prime subscription.

Airtel Rs 1,199 plan

This Airtel plan comes with 150GB of data over and above the calling and rollover benefits. But there is a change in the OTT services. Besides six months of free Amazon Prime Video subscription and a year of free Disney+ Hotstar membership, you get Netflix Basic subscription that renews according to your billing cycle.

Airtel Rs 1,499 plan

While the data benefits under this plan increase to include 200GB in a billing cycle, the OTT services remain the same. But there is a slight change. Instead of the Netflix Basic plan, you get a subscription to the Netflix Standard plan with this tier, over and above Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription benefits.

How to activate the services

After you have subscribed to a postpaid plan, download the Airtel app on your smartphone. On the welcome screen, you will details of your plan and below it is a Shortcuts tab. Find the “thanks benefits” option and tap it. The app will now show you all the benefits your plan gets you. To go ahead with the activation process of your subscriptions, tap the respective card. For instance, tap the Netflix card to go ahead with the activation process for the plan that you have got under the Rs 1,199 plan.