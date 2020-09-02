comscore Netflix: How to get the most out of the subtitles | BGR India
Netflix: How to get the most out of the subtitles

Netflix is one of the most popular video streaming apps all over the world. The company lets you watch a lot of TV shows, movies, and other content at a starting price of Rs 199 in India. The best par

  Updated: September 2, 2020 8:01 PM IST
Netflix

Netflix is one of the most popular video streaming apps all over the world. The company lets you watch a lot of TV shows, movies, and other content at a starting price of Rs 199 in India. The best part is whichever Netflix plan you buy, the access to the content is not restricted. This video streaming app is available in most countries, and it offers a diverse range of titles, great original series content. Netflix even offers support for 4K, Chromecast, Miracast, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and more. But, did you know that you can also modify subtitles for a better experience? Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Netflix offers free streaming access to users without signing up

Netflix: How to get the most out of the subtitles

Change language

Netflix offers you the option to change subtitles or audio in different languages. Once you have picked your preference, your profile will remember the choice, and default to it the next time. To enable this, you just need to play a title, go to “audio & subtitles” and select the language of your choice from the available list. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber to offer free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video subscription with select plans

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Change font and its size

If you don’t like the regular subtitle font, then you can change it. Yes, Netflix allows you to choose multiple fonts to make your streaming experience much better. You just need to go to your account > Profile & Parental Controls > Subtitle Appearance > Font. Also Read - Google Chrome testing new platform to stream all video services

The company lets you change the font size of the subtitles too. Do note that the subtitle customization is at a Profile level. So, if your Netflix partner likes big subtitles, then this doesn’t mean you are forced to see shows that way on your Profile too. For this, you need to visit your account > Profile & Parental Controls > Subtitle Appearance > Font Size.

Change Font Colour

Interestingly, Netflix even allows you to change the font color of subtitles, which you might not be aware of. For those who don’t like subtitles distracting from the visuals, you can even make the text semi-transparent. For this, you can go to account > Profile & Parental Controls > Subtitle Appearance > Colour.

Change Background

The Netflix app even lets you add different background colors. This basically means that users can create a solid background around the text that appears on screen to make readability even better. To enable this, just visit your Account > Profile & Parental Controls > Subtitle Appearance > Background.

Add Shadow

Netflix also lets you add a drop shadow against the subtitles for better visibility. Choose from a few effects to help separate text from the background. You can also change the color of the shadow or the outline. For this, you can go to your account > Profile & Parental Controls > Subtitle Appearance > Shadow.

Choose Closed Caption

Closed Captions (CC) work like subtitles, but with the addition of descriptions of background noises, tracks playing in the background, and or names of characters who may be speaking off-camera. These are specially designed for those hard of hearing; and therefore describes elements of the sound they might otherwise miss. For this, you play a title > Go to “audio & subtitles” > Select “Audio Descriptions.”

  • Published Date: September 2, 2020 7:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 2, 2020 8:01 PM IST

