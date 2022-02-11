comscore How to remove people/unused devices from your Netflix account
If you have a Netflix account, you are bound to have some freeloaders like friends or family members that you share your account with. In many cases, you sign in to your account from many devices like on the Smart TV at Airbnb you stayed or your ex’s place, this can just give a free pass to anyone who has access to these devices to watch all that they want while you pay for the service. And obviously, Netflix is one of the most expensive streaming services ever, so you might want to do something about freeloaders or devices that you do not use anymore (but have logged in via Netflix). Also Read - Shark Tank India: How to watch the Best Moments of Season 1

One very simple way to remove someone from using your profile is to change the password. Netflix advises keeping the password at least 8 characters long that has a combination of numbers, symbols and both upper and lower-case letters. Here’s how you can change the password. After changing the password, you can log out of all the devices. Also Read - Airtel launches Xstream Premium subscription with over 10,500 movies, shows at Rs 149 per month

How to change your Netflix password/ log out of all devices

  1. Open your Netflix account and select your profile. Hover on the profile picture in the top right corner of the homepage and tap on “Account” from the drop-down.
  2. Now select “Change Password” and follow the instructions on the site.
  3. Once updated, you can go back to the “Account” section, scroll down and tap on “Sign out of all devices,” and then “Confirm”.

You will then be logged out of all the devices. Users can then log in with a new password, and then you don’t have to worry about others using your account without your consent unless you plan to share the password again. This will also show the list of devices, locations, and IP addresses that used your account. Additionally, you will see the dates these devices were last used. Also Read - Valentine's Day movies: Top movies to celebrate singledom

  • Published Date: February 11, 2022 2:49 PM IST

