comscore Netflix autoplaying previews can be annoying: How to disable it
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to turn off the autoplay previews feature on Netflix
News

How to turn off the autoplay previews feature on Netflix

How To

Do note that any changes that you make in your Netflix profile will be limited to your profile only across all the devices. Settings of other profiles connected to the account will remain unchanged.

netflix

Netflix has this annoying feature where it autoplays the movie and shows previews on the homepage while you are browsing through the streaming platform. This autoplay feature is turned on by default for all users. Thankfully, users do have an option turn it off if they want. Also Read - Don't want to step out due to COVID-19? Host a virtual watch party with friends this New Year

Do note that any changes that you make in your profile will be limited to your profile only across all the devices. Settings of other profiles connected to the account will remain unchanged. Also Read - Netflix secret codes: How to find the hidden movies and shows

Here are a few steps that you can follow to turn off the autoplay feature on Netflix. Also Read - Weekend Watchlist: Atrangi Re, Emily in Paris, Hawkeye, and more

How to turn off the autoplay previews feature on Netflix

  1. Log in to your Netflix account via a web browser
  2. Go to the menu and tap on “Manage Profiles”
  3. Select your profile
  4. Uncheck the option to Autoplay previews while browsing through the platform

You will also see categories like profile name, language, and parental controls in the same section. Netflix clarifies that it might take a little while for Settings to get updated. However, you can force the update by switching to another profile and then opening your profile. If that does not work, log out of your Netflix account and then log in again. After this, the updated setting will reflect in your settings.

Notably, Netflix acknowledged that the autoplay feature can be a bit unnecessary for many. Hence, shared the steps to disable it.

Disabling the autoplaying feature will let binge-watchers watch movies and shows peacefully. For the unversed, there are a few Netflix secret codes that will let users find unexplored content on the platform across all genres.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 28, 2021 10:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 12X launched alongside Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price, specifications
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12X launched alongside Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price, specifications
Netflix autoplaying previews can be annoying: How to disable it

How To

Netflix autoplaying previews can be annoying: How to disable it

Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches

News

Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches

Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

News

Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi 12X launched alongside Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price, specifications

Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches

Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Final Goodbye: Tech that called it quits in 2021

Explained: Here s how your online transactions will change from January 1

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Related Topics

Related Stories

Netflix autoplaying previews can be annoying: How to disable it

How To

Netflix autoplaying previews can be annoying: How to disable it
How to host a virtual watch party with friends this New Year

Entertainment

How to host a virtual watch party with friends this New Year
Acces the hidden movies/TV shows on Netflix via these secret codes

Entertainment

Acces the hidden movies/TV shows on Netflix via these secret codes
Here's all you should know before investing in a streaming service

Opinions

Here's all you should know before investing in a streaming service
How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Features

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

हिंदी समाचार

Krafton ने एक बार फिर से बैन किए BGMI के हजारों अकाउंट्स

शाओमी की सबसे धांसू स्मार्टफोन सीरीज लॉन्च, iPhone 13 से है सीधी टक्कर

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra के पिक्चर्स हुए लीक, डिजाइन समेत कई धांसू स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का चला पता

इस साल चर्चा में रही ये 5 डेटा लीक, करोड़ों यूजर्स हुए प्रभावित

Garena Free Fire में 1 जनवरी को लॉन्च हो रहा नया Alpine मैप, जानें क्या है खास

Latest Videos

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review
Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps

News

Google Android 13 May Bring New Clock Layout, Language Selection For Apps
How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Add Music To Instagram Story: Step-by-Step Guide
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 | Best Compact Flagship Smartphone ? Find Out in this Long Term Review

News

Xiaomi 12X launched alongside Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price, specifications
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12X launched alongside Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro: Price, specifications
Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches

News

Taxpayers demand ITR filing deadline extension as new website faces technical glitches
Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN

News

Booster dose: Here s how people above 60 years of age can book vaccine slot on CoWIN
Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features

News

Xiaomi MIUI 13 based on Android 12 introduced with enhanced privacy features
Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

News

Man ordered iPhone, gets chocolates and toilet paper delivered

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers