Netflix has this annoying feature where it autoplays the movie and shows previews on the homepage while you are browsing through the streaming platform. This autoplay feature is turned on by default for all users. Thankfully, users do have an option turn it off if they want. Also Read - Don't want to step out due to COVID-19? Host a virtual watch party with friends this New Year

Do note that any changes that you make in your profile will be limited to your profile only across all the devices. Settings of other profiles connected to the account will remain unchanged. Also Read - Netflix secret codes: How to find the hidden movies and shows

Here are a few steps that you can follow to turn off the autoplay feature on Netflix. Also Read - Weekend Watchlist: Atrangi Re, Emily in Paris, Hawkeye, and more

How to turn off the autoplay previews feature on Netflix

Log in to your Netflix account via a web browser Go to the menu and tap on “Manage Profiles” Select your profile Uncheck the option to Autoplay previews while browsing through the platform

You will also see categories like profile name, language, and parental controls in the same section. Netflix clarifies that it might take a little while for Settings to get updated. However, you can force the update by switching to another profile and then opening your profile. If that does not work, log out of your Netflix account and then log in again. After this, the updated setting will reflect in your settings.

Notably, Netflix acknowledged that the autoplay feature can be a bit unnecessary for many. Hence, shared the steps to disable it.

Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here’s how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix (@netflix) February 6, 2020

Disabling the autoplaying feature will let binge-watchers watch movies and shows peacefully. For the unversed, there are a few Netflix secret codes that will let users find unexplored content on the platform across all genres.