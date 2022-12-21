comscore How to watch the Christmas films on Netflix
Netflix: How to watch Christmas movies

Check out the secret codes you can use to find out hidden Christmas movies and series on Netflix.

  • Netflix has a set of secret codes that can be used to find out many hidden films and series.
  • These Netflix secret codes are categorised on the basis of genres.
  • To find all the Christmas movies and series, you can simply search for the codes on Netflix.
Christmas is just around the corner, hence the holiday season is about to kick-start. While many might have already booked their flight tickets, many might be planning to snuggle into blankets with hot cocoa and binge-watch shows and films. For them, we have a trick on how they can find all, by that I mean, all the Christmas films on Netflix via a secret code. Also Read - Netflix launches Kentucky Route Zero, Twelve Minutes mobile games

How to find all the Christmas movies on Netflix

Netflix has a set of secret codes that can be used to find out many hidden films and series on the platform, categorised on the basis of genres. To find all the Christmas movies and series, you can simply search for the following codes on the platform: Also Read - Netflix is reportedly expanding its 'Preview Club' that gives early access to films, series

Netflix Christmas codes

1527064 – British christmas children & family films
1721544 – Canadian christmas children & family films
1474017 – Christmas children & family films
1477206 – Christmas children & family films for ages 11 to 12
1477201 – Christmas children & family films for ages 5 to 7
1477204 – Christmas children & family films for ages 8 to 10
147602 – Christmas children & family films from the 1990s
1476024 – Christmas children & family films from the 1990s
1527063 – European Christmas children & family films
1394522 – Family-friendly Christmas films
1475066 – Feel-good Christmas children & family films
1475071 – Goofy Christmas children & family films
1394527 – Romantic Christmas films Also Read - Marvel's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar

Top Christmas movies on Netflix

Here are a few Christmas films you can stream on Netflix now.

The Christmas Chronicles

The Christmas Chronicles, Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles is a fun movie for kids. In this film, Santa’s sleigh gets accidentally crashed. A brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick.

A Boy Called Christmas

A Boy Called Christmas, Christmas 2021, Netflix

A Boy Called Christmas is a family movie that revolves around a determined young buy, Nikolas who meets his destiny in a magical land inhabited by elves on a quest to find his father. He plans to bring home the gift of hope. The cast of this film includes Henry Lawfull, Toby Jones, and Sally Hawkins.

Klaus

netflix

This Christmas movie is about a selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker forming an unlikely friendship, delivering joy to a cold, dark town that desperately needs it.

The Noel Diary

netflix, christmas

This movie is about a best-selling author who returns home at Christmas to settle his mother’s estate, he finds a diary that holds secrets to the past.

Falling for Christmas

Starring Lindsay Lohan, this film is about a young heiress who is diagnosed with amnesia. She later finds herself in the care of the handsome cabin owner and his daughter.

  • Published Date: December 21, 2022 3:48 PM IST
