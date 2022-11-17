comscore Netflix lets you cut access to devices remotely: How to use it
Netflix lets you cut off access to signed in devices remotely: How to use it

Netflix recently released a new feature that enables users to sign out of devices remotely. Here is an easy guide to use this feature.

  • Netflix recently released Manage Access and Devices in its app.
  • This feature lets Netflix users sign out of devices remotely.
  • Netflix's new feature is available on Android and iOS.
Netflix

Image: Netflix

Netflix recently rolled out a new feature dubbed as Manage Access and Devices that enables users to view all the recent devices that have streamed content from their accounts and log out of the specific devices with just one click. Also Read - WhatsApp wants you to message yourself, because why not?

Netflix while announcing the feature said that this feature will come in handy especially for those who are travelling this holiday season and want to keep watching Netflix while they are on the move to see their family and friends. Netflix says that “logging in to your account while at a hotel or even your friend’s house is easy and intuitive, but occasionally people forget to log out.” However, the feature has much larger significance than that. Also Read - How to schedule a text message in Google Messages: A step-by-step guide

Netflix’s Manage Access and Devices feature can also come in handy if paying Netflix users want to log out of all the devices that their non-paying friends and family members are using for watching content on the streaming platform. Also Read - Nokia G60 5G to go on sale in India today: Check price, specs, offers

This feature joins the Profile Transfer feature that the streaming giant introduced earlier this year in a bid to allow the non-paying Netflix users to spin off their profiles into a separate account with all their personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other preferences. Both these features are a part of the company’s efforts to put a curb to the practice of password sharing on its platform and nudge the non-paying Netflix users to create a new account — something that has led to decline in the company’s revenues.

As far as the Manage Access and Devices feature is concerned, Netflix says that this feature is available on both Android and iOS. Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can log out of specific devices remotely.

How to use Netflix’s Manage Access and Devices feature

Step 1: Open Netflix app on your Android device or iPhone.

Step 2: Select your Profile.

Step 3: Tap your Profile in the top right corner of the app.

Step 4: Now tap the Account option to view the account settings.

Step 5: Now tap the Manage the Access and Devices option under Security and Privacy.

Now you will see a list of all the devices that have logged in with your account details, when they last watched content on the platform, their IP address and their location.

Step 6: Tap the Sign Out button under the name of the device from where you want to log out.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 5:18 PM IST
