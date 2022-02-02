comscore How to remove shows from Continue Watching row on Netflix
  • Home
  • How To
  • Netflix now lets you remove shows, movies from Continue Watching row: How to do it
News

Netflix now lets you remove shows, movies from Continue Watching row: How to do it

How To

Netflix is rolling out ability to remove shows and movies from Continue Watching row on TV.

Netflix

Image: Netflix

Netflix has rolled out a minor upgrade to its user interface. This update gives users more control over their Continue Watching row by enabling them to manually delete a show or a movie from the Continue Watching row. This means that Netflix users can finally remove the half-watched movies that they were meaning to finish for a long time but couldn’t or shows that they gave up on a long time ago. Also Read - Top Hindi films/series to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV in February 2022

This feature is already available on Netflix’s mobile app and its web-based interface and now the company is bringing the same functionality to the video streaming platform’s web-based interface. “Inbox zero might be hard to achieve on email, but why can’t you bring that same enthusiasm to your ‘Continue Watching’ row? We heard you, and that’s why we’re introducing a new way for members to give your ‘Continue Watching’ row a fresh start,” Netflix wrote in a blog post announcing the feature. Also Read - Top classic romance movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

How to remove a show or a movie from Continue Watching row on Netflix

Step 1: Open Netflix on your TV, mobile or your web browser. Also Read - Top movies/series to watch this weekend: Pushpa, Kapil Sharma, Ice Age more

Step 2: Scroll down to the Continue Watching row.

Step 3: Now, look for the show or the movie that you want to remove and tap on it.

Step 4: Next, scroll down in description of the movie or show and tap the ‘Remove from Continue Watching’ option. It is placed between ‘Audio & Subtitles’ and ‘Remove from My List’ options.

If you have accidentally removed a show or a movie that you want to watch or if you suddenly changed your mind about your decision, you can undo your decision by tapping on the ‘Undo’ button that appears in place of the ‘Remove from Continue Watching’ option.

Notably, the announcement comes shortly after the company made changes to its pricing tiers in various countries. While the company increased the price of its plans in the US and in Canada, it slashed its prices in India. The company has reduced the price of its Mobile plan from Rs 199 to Rs 149. The Basic plan now costs Rs 199 instead of Rs 499 and the Premium plan now costs Rs 649 instead of Rs 799.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 2, 2022 10:33 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple might have started testing iPhone SE 3, two iPad models in India
News
Apple might have started testing iPhone SE 3, two iPad models in India
How to remove shows from Continue Watching row on Netflix

How To

How to remove shows from Continue Watching row on Netflix

Over 2 million WhatsApp accounts banned in India in December 2021: Here s why

Apps

Over 2 million WhatsApp accounts banned in India in December 2021: Here s why

OnePlus 10 Ultra design leaks in a patent image: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Ultra design leaks in a patent image: Check details

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past

Apps

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple might have started testing iPhone SE 3, two iPad models in India

OnePlus 10 Ultra design leaks in a patent image: Check details

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past

Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to remove shows from Continue Watching row on Netflix

How To

How to remove shows from Continue Watching row on Netflix
Valentines Day special: Top classic romance movies to watch online

Entertainment

Valentines Day special: Top classic romance movies to watch online
Most OTT consumers in India get frustrated deciding what to watch: Report

Entertainment

Most OTT consumers in India get frustrated deciding what to watch: Report
Tata Sky renames itself as Tata Play

Telecom

Tata Sky renames itself as Tata Play
From Red Notice to Bridgerton: Top ten Netflix films, shows announced

Entertainment

From Red Notice to Bridgerton: Top ten Netflix films, shows announced

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp ने भारतीय यूजर्स के खिलाफ की कड़ी कार्रवाई, बैन हुए 20 लाख से ज्यादा अकाउंट

Telegram अपडेट के साथ आए कई नए फीचर्स, अब वीडियो से बना सकेंगे एनिमेटेड स्टिकर

पीएम मोदी के आगे सब 'फेल', YouTube पर बने टॉप ग्लोबल लीडर

Realme 9 Pro+ में होगा अनोखा फीचर, स्मार्टवॉच की तरह बताएगा यूजर का हार्ट रेट

Garena Free Fire के ये 3 लैंडिंग स्पॉट हैं सेफ, मगर लूट मिलती है बेहतरीन

Latest Videos

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Apple might have started testing iPhone SE 3, two iPad models in India
News
Apple might have started testing iPhone SE 3, two iPad models in India
OnePlus 10 Ultra design leaks in a patent image: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Ultra design leaks in a patent image: Check details
Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past

Apps

Unlimited Google Drive backups for WhatsApp could soon be a thing of past
Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more

Mobiles

Realme 9 Pro+ with heart rate monitoring confirmed: Check price, specifications, more
Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Features

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers