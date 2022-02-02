How to remove shows from Continue Watching row on Netflix

Netflix has rolled out a minor upgrade to its user interface. This update gives users more control over their Continue Watching row by enabling them to manually delete a show or a movie from the Continue Watching row. This means that Netflix users can finally remove the half-watched movies that they were meaning to finish for a long time but couldn’t or shows that they gave up on a long time ago. Also Read - Top Hindi films/series to release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV in February 2022

This feature is already available on Netflix's mobile app and its web-based interface and now the company is bringing the same functionality to the video streaming platform's web-based interface. "Inbox zero might be hard to achieve on email, but why can't you bring that same enthusiasm to your 'Continue Watching' row? We heard you, and that's why we're introducing a new way for members to give your 'Continue Watching' row a fresh start," Netflix wrote in a blog post announcing the feature.

How to remove a show or a movie from Continue Watching row on Netflix

Step 1: Open Netflix on your TV, mobile or your web browser.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Continue Watching row.

Step 3: Now, look for the show or the movie that you want to remove and tap on it.

Step 4: Next, scroll down in description of the movie or show and tap the ‘Remove from Continue Watching’ option. It is placed between ‘Audio & Subtitles’ and ‘Remove from My List’ options.

If you have accidentally removed a show or a movie that you want to watch or if you suddenly changed your mind about your decision, you can undo your decision by tapping on the ‘Undo’ button that appears in place of the ‘Remove from Continue Watching’ option.

Notably, the announcement comes shortly after the company made changes to its pricing tiers in various countries. While the company increased the price of its plans in the US and in Canada, it slashed its prices in India. The company has reduced the price of its Mobile plan from Rs 199 to Rs 149. The Basic plan now costs Rs 199 instead of Rs 499 and the Premium plan now costs Rs 649 instead of Rs 799.