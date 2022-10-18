comscore How to use Netflix Profile Transfer in India
Netflix Profile Transfers feature: How to use it in India

Netflix has announced a new Profile Transfer feature for its users across the globe. Here is a step-by-step guide of how you can use it.

  • Netflix has announced a new Profile Transfer feature.
  • Netflix has started rolling out Profile Transfer feature to all its users.
  • Netflix will email users to inform them about availability of Profile Transfer feature.
Netflix Profile Transfer

Image: Netflix

Netflix recently announced a new feature on its platform dubbed as Profile Transfer. This new feature will enable users to transfer various details pertaining to their Netflix profile, such as personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings, to a new account. Also Read - Netflix rolls out Profile Transfer to crack down on password sharing

Password sharing in a common practice among Netflix users. People share their Netflix account passwords with their friends, partners and family members, which enables them to use a single paying account for watching content on the platform. Users make the distinction among various account via Profile wherein they can have their own watch list and get personalised recommendations that are tailored to their likes and dislikes. While this work for users in general, things can get a bit awkward if they decide to part ways with the person, they are sharing their Netflix account with. Simply put, no one wants to see the name of a friend popping up in their Netflix accounts, especially when they are not friends anymore. Also Read - Netflix introduces cheaper ads plan: 5 things you need to know

For situations like these, the company is rolling out the Profile Transfer feature that will enable the non-paying users to create a new account without missing out on their personalised data. Also Read - Netflix announces its cheaper 'Basic with Ads' plan for users with advertisements

As far as availability is concerned, Netflix has started rolling out this feature to its users across the globe. The company also said that it will notify users when the feature becomes available in their accounts.

So, if you want to transfer your Netflix profile, here is what you need to do.

How to use Netflix’s Profile Transfer feature in India

Step 1: Open Netflix in a web browser and sign into the account that has the profile you want to start a new account with.

Step 2: Visit the Account page in the Netflix account that you have opened. You can find this option in the profile selection drop-down on the homepage of the account.

Step 3: Go to the Profiles and Parental Controls section.

Step 4: Select the profile you want to start a new account with.

Step 5: Now select the Transfer link in the Transfer Profile section.

Step 6: Next, enter the email address and password you would like to use for the new account.

Step 7: Lastly, follow the prompts on the screen to finish setting up the new account.

Once Netflix has transferred the profile, it will show a prompt on screen to notify users.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2022 10:28 AM IST
