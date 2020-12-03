Last week, streaming platform Netflix announced that it will be free for everyone in India in the first week of December, i.e. between December 5 and December 6. The streaming platform is calling it Netflix Streamfest. The Streamfest will begin on December 5 12:01am and December 6 11:59 pm. The company says that the idea behind offering free Netflix for this weekend is to let “fans keen to try Netflix to experience it exactly the way as the members do.” Also Read - Free Netflix subscription in India: Here's how to get it for two days

During the Netflix Streamfest, everyone in India, members or non-members, will be able to get free access to all Netflix originals, films, popular series, award-winning documentaries, and everything else that is originally offered under the paid service. Currently, Netflix is offering four subscription plans in India. The plans include a mobile plan at Rs 199, a basic plan at Rs 499, a standard plan at Rs 649 and lastly, a premium plan at Rs 799. If you are not a Netflix subscriber and wish to use the platform, this weekend is a good chance.

How to watch Netflix for free

STEP 1: To start with you will first need to visit Netflix.com/StreamFest website or download the Netflix Android app from the Google Play Store on your mobile phone first.

STEP 2: You will then need to sign up with your name, email or phone number, and password. It’s that easy.

STEP 3: You will now finally be able to start streaming.

Before you sign up for the free Netflix service, it should be noted that anyone who signs in during StreamFest will be able to get one stream in standard definition (SD). This means no one else can use the same login information to stream. During the Streamfest, you will be able to access every feature that the present paid users get such as Profiles, Parental Controls, Netflix in Hindi, My List, subtitles or dubs, Smart Downloads on mobile, among others.