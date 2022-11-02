comscore Netflix tips and tricks: How to improve your binge-watching experience
Netflix tips and tricks: How to use hidden features

From using secret codes to choose what to watch to locking your profile, here are the tips you need to know.

  • Users can use certain codes to find out what to watch on Netflix
  • Netflix allows users to lock their profiles so that others do get access to their data
  • Netflix allows users to host virtual parties with friends via Teleparty.
Netflix tips and tricks

Netflix has a huge array of movies and series on its platform from all across the world. To make it simpler and more user-friendly, the content streaming platform has introduced several features. From how to download content on different devices to narrowing searches by using secret codes, here are the tips and tricks that you need to know to make your experience better. Also Read - Did Netflix take next step toward becoming a game streaming service?

Use hidden codes to shortlist what to watch Also Read - Brahmastra to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4

There are a few secret codes that allow users to see content categorised on the basis of genres. These genres can range from romance to Christmas movies to comedies to drama and so on. Users can simply type out the code in the search bar on the homescreen and get the options as per their preference. This is applicable to both mobile app and PC. Visit this page to check out the secret codes for all genres on Netflix. Also Read - Netflix opens new gaming studio to expand cloud gaming

Binge-watch together with friends via Teleparty

Netflix allows users to host a ‘Teleparty’ with their friends and stream movies and series together, even if they are sitting miles away. Here are the steps that you can follow to host a virtual party on Netflix now.

  1. Download the Teleparty extension, tap on “Install”
  2. Pin it to Chrome by tapping on the puzzle icon in the top right corner
  3. Now click on “Allow” when you see the additional permission request
  4. Choose the “Netflix” option when asked to choose a streaming service(s) you want it to connect with.
  5. Sign in your Netflix account and start streaming
  6. To create a party, just tap on the “TP” icon in the top right corner
  7. Turn on the toggle for “Create a party” and then copy the party URL
  8. Simply share this URL with friends who you want ton invite, and you are good to go.
Image: Pixabay

Lock your profile

If you do not want other profile holders to get into your profile and get access to your viewing history and more, you can set a pin on your profile. Here are the steps to follow:

  1. Go to the Netflix website, log in with your credentials
  2. Choose the profile you want to lock
  3. Select the Account option with the profile picture that is placed in the top right corner
  4. Scroll down and select the ‘Profile & Parental Controls’ option and tap on the inverted triangle circle to open the drop-down
  5. Tap on the “Profile Lock” option and enter your Netflix password to authenticate.
  6. Set a 4-digit PIN on your profile, confirm the passcode, and that’s it.

Delete embarrassing viewing history

In case you do not want to put a lock on your profile but still do not want others to see your viewing history, here’s how you can delete it whenever you want.

  1. Log in to your Netflix account and tap on the menu
  2. Tap the profile and select the viewing activity option and open “My activity page”
  3. You can now see your “My Activity” panel that will show your viewing activity listed in order of viewing date
  4. To delete a particular title, tap on the no sign on the right side of the title and that is it
  • Published Date: November 2, 2022 3:00 PM IST
