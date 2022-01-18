comscore How to use Netflix in the language of your choice
  • Home
  • How To
  • Netflix: How to change language of the UI on phone and Smart TVs
News

Netflix: How to change language of the UI on phone and Smart TVs

How To

Users can change the language to Hindi, Spanish, Italian, French and so on across mobile devices, TV and the web.

Netflix-language

Image: Netflix

Netflix is known for its array of movies and shows across different languages. Users have a choice to change their language as per their choice to understand the UI better. This functionality is available on mobile devices, TV and the web. They can change the language to Hindi, Spanish, Italian, French and so on. Here are a few quick steps that you can take to change the language: Also Read - How to delete Netflix viewing history

How to change the Netflix UI language on a smartphone

  1. Open the Netflix app on the smartphone and select your profile
  2. Tap on the menu and select “Account” from the drop down
  3. Tap on “Profile and Parental Controls” and change the language of your preference
  4. Tap on “Save” once you have selected the language of your preference

How to switch the Netflix UI language on Smart TV

  1. Open the Netflix app on the TV and select the edit icon placed at the bottom of each profile
  2. Tap on the “Language” option that will then show you a list of languages to choose from
  3. Once, the preferred language is selected, tap on “save” and you are good to go

Notably, if you change the language of your profile, it will reflect on other devices as well. Also Read - Emily In Paris, Bridgerton, Delhi Crime and more series to return this year

Netflix Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here’s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

Netflix also allows users to change the audio of a series or film in their preferred language. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can watch a show or movie in a language of your choice on Netflix.

How to change the language of Netflix series and film

  1. Open the Netflix app on your mobile or TV or open the page on your browser
  2. Select the film or series you want to watch, tap on the Audio and Subtitles category located on the bottom right side of the screen
  3. Select your preferred language for audio as well as subtitles and continue watching

Netflix also allows users to customize the subtitles by changing the font, font size, font colour, background colour, or even add shadow. All you need to do is follow this path: Account > Profile & Parental Controls > Subtitle Appearance.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 18, 2022 3:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to use Netflix in the language of your choice
How To
How to use Netflix in the language of your choice
Here are the best alternatives to Realme 9i you will find out there

Photo Gallery

Here are the best alternatives to Realme 9i you will find out there

Realme 9i vs Redmi Note 10T vs Poco M3 Pro: Which is the best under Rs 15,000?

Photo Gallery

Realme 9i vs Redmi Note 10T vs Poco M3 Pro: Which is the best under Rs 15,000?

Realme 9i review: Should this be your choice of smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Reviews

Realme 9i review: Should this be your choice of smartphone under Rs 15,000?

Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"

Gaming

Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"

Samsung s Exynos 2200 mobile chipset is here

News

Samsung s Exynos 2200 mobile chipset is here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"

Samsung s Exynos 2200 mobile chipset is here

Moto Tab G70 LTE Android tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched at Rs 21,999

Realme 9i launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999: Here s what you can buy it

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Is your smart speaker blinking red or blue? Here s what that means

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to use Netflix in the language of your choice

How To

How to use Netflix in the language of your choice
How to clear your Netflix viewing history

How To

How to clear your Netflix viewing history
Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

Telecom

Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year
Don't Look Up, Minnal Murali, Spider-Man: Far From Home: Top Netflix titles in India

News

Don't Look Up, Minnal Murali, Spider-Man: Far From Home: Top Netflix titles in India
Netflix autoplaying previews can be annoying: How to disable it

How To

Netflix autoplaying previews can be annoying: How to disable it

हिंदी समाचार

Apple और Samsung 2022 में बना सकते हैं 37 हजार करोड़ रुपये के स्मार्टफोन, PLI स्कीम के तहत होगा काम

अब नहीं बनेगी Ola S1, डिलीवरी पाने के लिए कस्टमर्स को करना होगा यह काम

Free Fire Reward Today (18 January): आज वाउचर और ग्लू वॉल स्किन समेत मिल रहे कई धमाकेदार रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे पाएं

फ्री फायर रिडीम कोड आज दिलाएगा फ्री M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

वनप्लस ने यूजर्स को दिया झटका! इस फ्लैगशिप फोन में अब नहीं मिलेगा अपडेट

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco
OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

OnePlus 9RT Confirmed Specs and Price Out | OnePlus 9RT India Launch Date is January 14

News

Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"
Gaming
Xbox head says a Sony Game Pass competitor is "inevitable" and "the right answer"
Samsung s Exynos 2200 mobile chipset is here

News

Samsung s Exynos 2200 mobile chipset is here
Moto Tab G70 LTE Android tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched at Rs 21,999

News

Moto Tab G70 LTE Android tablet with 7,000mAh battery launched at Rs 21,999
Realme 9i launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999: Here s what you can buy it

News

Realme 9i launched in India, price starts at Rs 13,999: Here s what you can buy it
Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders to begin at 12PM today

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Best Sellers