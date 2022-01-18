Netflix is known for its array of movies and shows across different languages. Users have a choice to change their language as per their choice to understand the UI better. This functionality is available on mobile devices, TV and the web. They can change the language to Hindi, Spanish, Italian, French and so on. Here are a few quick steps that you can take to change the language: Also Read - How to delete Netflix viewing history

How to change the Netflix UI language on a smartphone

Open the Netflix app on the smartphone and select your profile Tap on the menu and select “Account” from the drop down Tap on “Profile and Parental Controls” and change the language of your preference Tap on “Save” once you have selected the language of your preference

How to switch the Netflix UI language on Smart TV

Open the Netflix app on the TV and select the edit icon placed at the bottom of each profile Tap on the “Language” option that will then show you a list of languages to choose from Once, the preferred language is selected, tap on “save” and you are good to go

Notably, if you change the language of your profile, it will reflect on other devices as well. Also Read - Emily In Paris, Bridgerton, Delhi Crime and more series to return this year

Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here’s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

Netflix also allows users to change the audio of a series or film in their preferred language. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can watch a show or movie in a language of your choice on Netflix.

How to change the language of Netflix series and film

Open the Netflix app on your mobile or TV or open the page on your browser Select the film or series you want to watch, tap on the Audio and Subtitles category located on the bottom right side of the screen Select your preferred language for audio as well as subtitles and continue watching

Netflix also allows users to customize the subtitles by changing the font, font size, font colour, background colour, or even add shadow. All you need to do is follow this path: Account > Profile & Parental Controls > Subtitle Appearance.