This new Android Auto feature lets you easily reply to texts while driving

Google is getting in the festive mood with the launch of new features for Android users. Right from a new 'family bell' feature that makes sure you take moment with your loved ones to Android Auto features that makes it easy to stay updated on the road.

Android Auto gets smart reply feature

Android Auto has received a new update which will make it easier to respond to texts while driving. The app can be set to launch automatically as soon as it is connected to a car with a compatible head unit. Once connected and on the road, users will see smart replies, which are basically auto generated texts that can be sent with just a tap.



The user can reply easily using the Google Assistant on Android Auto. In the current versions, the Google Assistant can read a text aloud and then asks for input via voice. For generic messages, Google Assistant will now be able to provide simple replies.

The user will also have the ability to create a custom message.

Users can also listen to their favorite music with a single tap of the new always-on play button on the Home screen.

Additionally, the company soon plans to launch a feature where the user will be able to use their voice to search for music faster in media apps on Android Auto. Just tap the new search icon and say your favorite artist or song for easy listening.

Google has also introduced a new feature called Family Bell. This feature helps you and your family stay on track with your daily schedules, wherever you may be. Whether you set up Family Bell on your Android phone, home speaker or smart display, bells and notifications will alert you and your family when it’s time for important moments throughout the day.