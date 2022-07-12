comscore How to unmention yourself from a Twitter thread
Now anyone can unmention themself from Twitter threads: How to use it

After months of testing, Twitter has finally rolled out its unmention feature to all its users globally. Here's a step-by-step guide of how you can use this feature.

Image: Twitter

Twitter, earlier this year, started testing a feature that enables users to excuse themselves from a conversation that they don’t want to be a part of by unmentioning them from a Twitter thread. Now, after months of testing, the micro-blogging platform has finally started rolling out this feature to all its users across the globe. Also Read - Twitter vs Elon Musk saga: Here’s a timeline of everything that has happened so far

“Sometimes you want to see yourself out. Take control of your mentions and leave a conversation with Unmentioning, now rolling out to everyone on all devices,” Twitter wrote in a post announcing the feature. Also Read - Twitter vs Elon Musk: Tesla CEO sums up the matter in a hilarious meme

As of now, users get a total of six options when they tap on three dots next to a tweet in which they have been tagged in. These options let users follow another user in the tweet if they haven’t been following them before, add or remove the person from an existing list or a new list, mute a person mentioned in the Twitter thread, hide a specific reply, block a person mentioned in the list and report the mentioned tweet. Now, the company is adding a seventh option to the mix — Leave this conversation.

Tapping on this option, that is, Leave this conversation, enables users to excuse themselves from a conversation that they don’t want to be a part of.

If you are new to this feature, here is a step-by-step guide that will help you unmention yourself from a thread on Twitter.

How to unmention yourself from a Twitter thread

Step 1: Open the Twitter thread that you don’t want to be a part of.
Step 2: Go to the tweet in the thread that you are mentioned in.
Step 3: Tap on ‘Leave This Conversation’ option.
Step 4: Then confirm your selection by tapping on the Leave option again.

It is worth mentioning that once you leave a conversation, Twitter will untag your username from the original tweet and all replies. It will also prevent people from mentioning you in the same conversation again. Additionally, you will also not get any notifications regarding the Twitter thread at all.

  • Published Date: July 12, 2022 11:03 AM IST

