Now book parking slots, find EV charging stations in Delhi via this app: How it works

My Parking App lets users get details related to the capacity available for vehicles in all the parking areas of Southern Municipal Corporation. The app is integrated with the VAHAN app, fastag, e-challan, and other government undertakings.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched Delhi’s first-ever smart parking app dubbed My Parking. The app lets users get details related to the capacity available for vehicles in all the parking areas of Southern Municipal Corporation. The app is integrated with the VAHAN app, fastag, e-challan, and other government undertakings. Also Read - Free Fire rewards, redeem codes today: How to win Venom vs Carnage Crate, Mag-7 Executioner for free

The corporation has tied up with Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) for this app. According to the agreement, BECIL will bear the full cost of hardware and software, which includes creating the app and its maintenance. Also Read - Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone

As per Mukesh Suryan, SDMC Mayor, citizens will be able to reserve their place in the parking lot two hours before leaving the house. However, if someone wants to postpone the booking for parking, they can do it 15 minutes before. Also Read - WhatsApp launches a new feature that makes joining group calls easier

My Parking app is designed to be used on mobile phones with both Android and iOS platforms. The app will be rolled out in the future to other municipality divisions across India.

App features

The mobile-based app can be used in all six multi-level parking lots, two automated parking, and 145 ground floor parking lots operated by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). To help citizens, BECIL will set up a Customer Service Center to resolve all queries and problems of citizens related to the usage of the app.

BECIL will charge a certain percentage of the parking fee as a convenience fee from the citizens using the app and facilitate online transactions. Additionally, the app lets users select slots through QR codes and pay with smart cards. The government hopes that the app will increase cashless and paperless transactions. Currently, the corporation uses paper slips as a parking ticket.

Additionally, the app also brings an option for an electric vehicle charging station and integration of a card with DTC/Delhi Metro. It also identifies number plates with the help of the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system.

  Published Date: October 19, 2021 1:40 PM IST

