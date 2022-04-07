IPL 2022: The Indian Premier League is going on amid huge fanfare in India. If you are unable to watch IPL matches live everyday for some reason, don’t worry Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa is here to help. Alexa can not only provide cricket enthusiasts with live updates, but it can also provide them with other information such as details about the participating teams and post-match details. Also Read - IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians match today at 7.30 pm

So, here are a bunch of tips and tricks that will help you catch up with the latest match-related details during the ongoing IPL season: Also Read - IPL 2022: All you need to know about today's Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Know about participating teams

IPL teams keep changing every season and it’s not easy to keep a track of the teams or of the players. Alexa can make it easier for cricket enthusiasts to know about the participating teams and their players using simple voice commands. All users need to do is say, “Alexa, what teams are playing tomorrow?” or “Alexa, who is the captain of RCB?”. Also Read - IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today: When and where to watch it

Keep a track of match schedule

Alexa can also help users keep a track of your users’ favourite teams and their upcoming matches. All users need to do is say, “Alexa, Mumbai Indians match schedule”.

Track teams and player stats

With Alexa, cricket enthusiasts can also know the latest stats of their favourite team and its players. To do so, all they need to do is ask, “Alexa, what is KKR’s rank?” or “Alexa, what is the highest score of CSK?”.

Get live match details

Alexa can also give users live match updates. All they need to do is ask – “Alexa, who won the toss?” or “Alexa, what is the score?” or “Alexa, what is Mumbai’s score?”.

Get post-match details

Lastly, cricket enthusiasts can also use Alexa to get post-match details once the match is over. Just say “Alexa, who was the man of the match?” or “Alexa, who scored maximum runs?”.