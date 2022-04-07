comscore IPL 2022: How to get latest cricket scores using Alexa
  • Home
  • How To
  • Now Get An Update On Ipl Scores By Saying Alexa
News

Now get an update on IPL scores by saying Alexa

How To

Amazon Alexa can help you catch up with the latest updates from IPL 2022 matches. Here's what you need to do.

Alexa and cricket

Image: Amazon

IPL 2022: The Indian Premier League is going on amid huge fanfare in India. If you are unable to watch IPL matches live everyday for some reason, don’t worry Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa is here to help. Alexa can not only provide cricket enthusiasts with live updates, but it can also provide them with other information such as details about the participating teams and post-match details. Also Read - IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians match today at 7.30 pm

So, here are a bunch of tips and tricks that will help you catch up with the latest match-related details during the ongoing IPL season: Also Read - IPL 2022: All you need to know about today's Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Know about participating teams

IPL teams keep changing every season and it’s not easy to keep a track of the teams or of the players. Alexa can make it easier for cricket enthusiasts to know about the participating teams and their players using simple voice commands. All users need to do is say, “Alexa, what teams are playing tomorrow?” or “Alexa, who is the captain of RCB?”. Also Read - IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today: When and where to watch it

Keep a track of match schedule

Alexa can also help users keep a track of your users’ favourite teams and their upcoming matches. All users need to do is say, “Alexa, Mumbai Indians match schedule”.

Track teams and player stats

With Alexa, cricket enthusiasts can also know the latest stats of their favourite team and its players. To do so, all they need to do is ask, “Alexa, what is KKR’s rank?” or “Alexa, what is the highest score of CSK?”.

Get live match details

Alexa can also give users live match updates. All they need to do is ask – “Alexa, who won the toss?” or “Alexa, what is the score?” or “Alexa, what is Mumbai’s score?”.

Get post-match details

Lastly, cricket enthusiasts can also use Alexa to get post-match details once the match is over. Just say “Alexa, who was the man of the match?” or “Alexa, who scored maximum runs?”.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 7, 2022 7:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter
automobile
Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter
How to get latest IPL 2022 scores using Alexa

How To

How to get latest IPL 2022 scores using Alexa

World Health Day: 5 gadgets that will keep you on track with fitness goals

Photo Gallery

World Health Day: 5 gadgets that will keep you on track with fitness goals

World Health Day 2022: 5 gadgets that will keep you on track with fitness goals

Photo Gallery

World Health Day 2022: 5 gadgets that will keep you on track with fitness goals

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

News

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter

Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Explained: What is Tata Neu, why Tata Group built it

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to get latest IPL 2022 scores using Alexa

How To

How to get latest IPL 2022 scores using Alexa
IPL 2022: All you need to know about today's KKR Vs MI match

News

IPL 2022: All you need to know about today's KKR Vs MI match
IPL 2022: RR Vs RCB match to begin at 7.30 pm today

How To

IPL 2022: RR Vs RCB match to begin at 7.30 pm today
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it

How To

IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match today at 7.30 pm: When, where to watch it
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

Deals

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade sale: Offers on OnePlus 9 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Redmi 11 Lite and more

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram Reels क्रिएटर्स को लगा तगड़ा झटका, पेमेंट में कंपनी ने की भारी कटौती!

इलेक्ट्रिक साइकिल खरीदने वालों की 'बल्ले-बल्ले', मिलेगी बंपर सब्सिडी

Maruti Suzuki ने वापस मंगाई 19,000 से ज्यादा EECO Van, यह खामी बनी वजह

Free Fire MAX में OB33 Update के बाद करें ऐसी सेटिंग्स, फिर आपको हराना होगा नामुमकिन

Vivo Y21G भारत में 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, स्लिम लुक करेगा इम्प्रेस

Latest Videos

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System
Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in

News

Apple WWDC 2022 Date Announced | Know All the Details Here | BGR.in
Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

Features

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video
Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Realme GT 2 Pro To Samsung M53 5G: List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April - Watch

News

Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter
automobile
Bounce Infinity begins production of E1 electric scooter
Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins

How To

Tata Neu super app launched: Check how register, earn NeuCoins
After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks

News

After Diem fiasco, Meta is brewing Zuck Bucks
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details

Smart TVs

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro smart TV launched: Check price, features, details
Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 Pro launch in India: Cheapest smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers