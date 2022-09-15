comscore Now recharge your Fastag on WhatsApp, here's how
FASTag recharge using WhatsApp: How to recharge by just sending a message

FASTag recharge has become a frequent affair for vehicle owners. Banks are coming up with new and easy ways to integrate payment options for the user. IDFC First Bank has also joined hands with WhatsApp to conduct FASTag recharge easily on the instant messaging application.
The new ‘payments on WhatsApp’ feature will enable FASTags recharge for the Bank’s customers. IDFC FIRST customers can recharge their FASTags right within IDFC FIRST’s WhatsApp chatbot. The complete recharge process can be done from within the chat. Also Read - WhatsApp might let you take local chat history backup: Know details

How to recharge your IDFC First FASTag using WhatsApp

IDFC FIRST Bank customers can get started by just sending ‘Hi’ to the Bank’s official WhatsApp chatbot number at +919555555555. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

On selecting the recharge option in the WhatsApp chat, customers will be required to enter the amount and authenticate the transaction via an OTP, after which they will receive a message confirming the transaction. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp to make and receive UPI payments within chat window

This new service will equip users to pay for their recharge through ‘payments on WhatsApp’, without having to log onto any other Mobile App or Netbanking portal, making it easier and faster for millions of the Bank’s FASTag users.

Payments on WhatsApp allow users to send and receive money from their contacts via Unified Payment Interface (UPI) as easily as sending a WhatsApp message. The user will need to input a personal UPI-PIN for each payment.

Through IDFC FIRST Bank’s WhatsApp banking channel users can also access over 25 services for savings accounts, credit cards, loans, FASTag. The Bank has now added FASTag purchase and recharge to this list of services.

The Bank has so far issued around 9 million FASTags. IDFC FIRST Bank enables payments via FASTag at close to 420 toll plazas and 20 parking locations, accounting for 40 percent market share in monthly toll value processing. The Bank is also the largest parking acquirer with 45 percent market share. Using the IDFC FASTag users can also process payments at HPCL petrol pumps. It is accepted at around 19,000 HPCL outlets.

 

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 1:46 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 15, 2022 1:48 PM IST
