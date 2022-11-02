comscore How to edit a sent message in Telegram
How to edit a sent message in Telegram: A step-by-step guide

Did you know Telegram gives you up to 48 hours to edit a sent message? If you want to edit a sent message in Telegram, here's what you need to do.

  • Telegram enables users to edit messages once they have been sent.
  • Telegram gives users up to 48 hours to edit a sent message.
  • iMessage, on the other hand, gives users just 15 minutes to edit a sent message.
Apple released iOS 16 last month, which brought the ability to edit sent messages. iPhone and iPad users can edit a sent message within 15 minutes of sending it. The feature remains missing from messages apps on Android. Even popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp don’t offer the ability to edit sent messages yet. But did you know that Telegram offered the ability to edit a sent message long before anyone thought it was possible to make changes to a message after it had been shared with the recipient. Also Read - All 5G-enabled smartphones to run on Airtel 5G Plus soon, says CEO Gopal Vittal

For the unversed, Telegram enables users to edit a sent message after 48 hours of sharing it. Also Read - Apple iOS 16.2 tipped to roll out in December: Here are the top upcoming features

How to edit a sent message in Telegram mobile app

Step 1: Open Telegram messenger on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Step 2: Open the chat in which you want to edit the wrongfully sent message.

Step 3: Now long press the message that you want to edit.

Step 4: Now tap the Edit option that appears under the Pin message option in the dialog box that appears.

Step 5: Make the changes that you want to in the message.

Step 6: Tap the Send button.

How to edit a sent message in Telegram’s desktop app

Step 1: Open Telegram on your Windows PC or Mac.

Step 2: Click the chat wherein you want to edit a sent message.

Step 3: Now right click on the sent message that you want to edit.

Step 4: Next, click the Edit button that appears right under the Reply button in the dialog box that appears on the screen.

Step 5: Make changes to the message that you had sent.

Step 6: Hit the Send button.

Meanwhile, if you are using iMessage on your iPhone, here is how you can edit a sent message.

How to edit a sent message in Apple’s iMessage app

Step 1: Open iMessages app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Open the chat in which you want to edit the sent message.

Step 3: Now touch and hold the message bubble.

Step 4: Tap Edit.

Step 5: Make changes to the message.

Step 6: Tap the Accept Changes button to resend with edits or the Cancel button to revert.

  • Published Date: November 2, 2022 5:17 PM IST
