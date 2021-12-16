comscore Now you can reset your locked iPhone without using a PC or Mac
News

Now you can reset your locked iPhone without using a PC or Mac: How to do it

How To

All you need to reset your iPhone or iPad is an active mobile network or WiFi connection.

iPhone Security Lockout Mode

Image: Apple

Apple rolled out the iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 updates earlier this week. The update brought a host of new features to iPhones and iPads including Voice Music on Apple Music, Legacy Contact for Apple IDs and enhanced city map and road details in Apple Maps. Apple also introduced a feature called Security Lockout Mode that enables users to erase and reset locked iPhones and iPads without needing a PC or a Mac. Also Read - Own an Apple iPhone, Mac or Watch? Govt agency issues high alert for multiple flaws

Resetting an iPhone is incredibly simple. All you need to do is head over to the General settings in the Settings app and tap the Transfer or Reset iPhone option. However, resetting an iPhone when you have been locked out of the device is not as simple. Up until now, users required users to connect their iPhones with their Mac or Windows 8 or later-powered PCs. But the newly released Security Lockout Mode changes that. It comes into action when you have been locked out of your device after attempting to enter the correct password. All users need is an active cellular connection or a Wi-Fi network. Also Read - Apple launches its Music Voice Plan in India at Rs 49 per month: Check details

Simply put, as long as you have an active Wi-Fi network or a network connection, you can reset your iPhone from the lockscreen, provided you have downloaded and installed iOS 15.2 on your iPhone. Also Read - Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

How to reset your iPhone without using a PC or a Mac

If you are stuck in a situation where you are locked out of your iPhone after unsuccessfully trying to enter the password, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: From your device’s Lock Screen, try entering your passcode until you see the Erase [Device] option in the bottom corner of the screen.
Step 2: Tap the Erase [Device] button and then tap Erase [Device] again to confirm.
Step 3: Enter your Apple ID password to sign out of your Apple ID on your device.
Step 4: Next, tap Erase [Device] to permanently delete all of your data and settings.
Step 5: When your device restarts, follow the onscreen instructions to set up your device again. Restore your data and settings from a backup, and set a new passcode.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 16, 2021 1:20 PM IST

Best Sellers