  Home
  How To
News

Nvidia RTX Voice: How to get started and remove background disturbance from your video calls

How To

Beyond the normal office conference calls, it can also remove noise from players sitting in "loud environments". Considering the work from home situation across the globe during the coronavirus lockdown, this app is God-sent. Here is how to get started.

Nvidia RTX Voice on Windows 10 featre image

Graphics cards maker Nvidia recently launched an experimental app called “Nvidia RTX Voice” in the market. As part of the launch, the company also shared some information about this seemingly mystery app. Primarily because Nvidia is known for graphics related stuff int he market. Graphics as an industry is quite different from the audio industry. However, the app is not really about audio as it is about Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company has time and again showcased what it can do with the help of AI. Nvidia RTX Voice is a “plugin” that uses RTX GPUs and AI to remove “distracting background noise” from audio streams. Also Read - Nvidia teases next generation graphics cards at GTC 2020 keynote on May 14

Digging deeper, these audio streams can be anything from your audio broadcasts, to voice chats to video calls. The plugin ensures that the users do not have to worry about any unwanted sound from the background. Nvidia claims that it can remove “unwanted sounds” such as loud keyboard typing, ambient noise, and more. In fact, we have also seen the voice successfully remove other human voices from the background. Also Read - NVIDIA's GeForce Now will lose titles from Xbox, Warner Bros. and others on April 24

Beyond the normal office conference calls, it can also remove noise from players sitting in “loud environments”. Considering the work from home situation across the globe during the coronavirus lockdown, this app is God-sent. BGR India tested the plugin and it runs flawlessly when configured correctly. Here we will cover how one can set up the Nvidia RTX Voice app. Also Read - Nvidia announces RTX Super GPUs for laptops

How to setup Nvidia RTX Voice

Step 1: Before we get started with the process, it is worth checking all the requirements to set up Nvidia RTX Voice. This plugin only works on Windows 10-based PC or laptops with dedicated Nvidia RTX or Super GPUs. In addition, the user needs to be running Nvidia Driver version 410.18 or newer. You can check the specifications of your PC or Laptop to quickly check the GPU.

Step 2: To verify the GPU, users can use the “dxdiag” command in the “Run” tool. One can access the tool using the key combination of the “Windows” key and the letter “R”. Hit the “Enter” button after typing the command in the “Run” window. You will see a prompt to check if the drivers are digitally signed. Here press “Yes” or “No” depending on your internet connectivity. Then, tap on the “Display” tab in the “DirectX Diagnostic Tool” and look for the “Name” of the GPU in the “Device” section on the left side. If you have an Nvidia RTX GPU, you can head to the Desktop and right-click anywhere in the blank area to open the “Nvidia Control Panel” to check the driver version. Head to the Nvidia website to update your driver if required.Verify your GPU and drivers

Step 3: Once everything is in order, one can head to the Nvidia website to download RTX Voice from here. After this, Install the downloaded file and then open the Nvidia RTX Voice app.

Step 4: After opening the app, you will see a small “NVIDIA RTX Voice” window. Here, select the input device (the headphone or earphones that you will use to talk during the call”. Select the “Output device” that you will use to listen to the audio. Nvidia. After this, turn on the “Remove background noise from my microphone” option under “Input device”. Nvidia recommends that users only enable the “Remove background noises from incoming audio” if needed. Once this is done, close the app and use the “Voice Recorder” app to double-check that RTX Voice works. After this, get on that video call, conference, or broadcast without worrying about any background noise. You can check all the compatible apps on the RTX Voice support page. This page also includes instructions to enable RTX Voice in all the support apps.Open, configure and let the magic begin

  • Published Date: April 30, 2020 9:36 PM IST

