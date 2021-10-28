Nykaa’s initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for public subscription today with a price band of Rs 1,085 and Rs 1,125 per share. The IPO will conclude on November 1. The online beauty shopping website Nykaa, has plans to raise Rs 5,352 crore with this public issue. Reports suggest that nearly Rs 630 crore will be raised via fresh issue of shares. Also Read - Paytm IPO in November? SEBI gives go ahead to the nation's biggest initial public offering

Interested investors can apply via apps and online platforms such as Paytm Money, Zerodha, or their Banking apps. Take a look at step-by-step guide to apply for Nykaa IPO via online medium.

How to apply for Nykaa IPO via Paytm Money

Step 1: To get started, you will need to login to Paytm Money application available for download on both Google Play store and Apple App store.

Step 2: Search for Nykaa IPO on the IPO section. You will find it in the homepage itself.

Step 3: Once you find the section, apply for the IPO by adding some bidding details such as quantity, amount and more.

Step 4: You will then need to end your UPI ID to make payment.

How to apply for Nykaa IPO via Zerodha app

Step 1: Login to Zerodha’s Kite app and select the IPO option.

Step 2: You will find the option under IPOs list. Select the IPO you want to invest in. In this case, Nykaa.

Step 3: Enter your UPI ID connected to your bank account.

Step 4: You will then need to select investor type for your application.

Step 5: Enter the lot size

Step 6: Select the cut off price. This will ensure much more chances of allotment of shares. Click on confirm and submit.

Step 7: Lastly, accept the mandate request. Once the mandate is accepted, the money for IPO will be blocked till the allotment.

How to apply for Nykaa IPO via bank app

Step 1: First, login to your bank’s netbanking account.

Step 2: Head to the investment section and select the IPO option.

Step 3: Add your investment and bank account details to complete the verification process.

Step 4: Next, select the IPO you wish to apply for. In this case, Nykaa.

Step 5: Enter the number of shares and bid price and submit your application.