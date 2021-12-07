comscore COVID-19 vaccine certificate Download online: How to save vaccine certificate on smartphone | Easy steps
News

How to download and store COVID-19 vaccine certificate on smartphone

How To

Omicron COVID variant: Some state governments have made it mandatory to carry vaccine certificates wherever they go or in any public space. This makes it important for everyone to download and store their COVID-19 final vaccine certificate on the smartphone.

How to download covid vaccine certificate

(Image: Flickr)

Several states have made it mandatory for people to carry their final COVID vaccine certificate at all times. The action comes into play with the rising Omicron new COVID variant cases in the country. States like Delhi, Maharashtra, among a few others have reported Omicron cases. The Indian government is taking various initiatives to control the spread of the new COVID variant. Also Read - Researchers working on a chewing gum that can minimise the spread of Covid-19

Some state governments have made it mandatory to carry vaccine certificates wherever they go or in any public space. This makes it important for everyone to download and store their COVID-19 final vaccine certificate on the smartphone. Also Read - Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How to download the COVID-19 vaccine certificate

Step 1: You can head over to the Cowin portal Also Read - Omicron suspects in Delhi: These health gadgets will protect you from getting the virus

Step 2: Log in with your phone number and password

Step 3: Click on confirm and enter OTP. The OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Click on the certificate option there

Step 5: The final COVID vaccine certificate will be downloaded in png format.

Besides the Cowin portal, you can download the final vaccine certificate from Aarogya Setu or even via WhatsApp in just a few seconds.

How to download vaccine certificate via WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and send Hi to +91 9013151515 number.

Step 2: Select Download certificate from the options. It will be the number 2 option.

Step 3: Then select the third option from the list that states – download the vaccine certificate

Step 4: OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. You will need to enter the OTP in the chat on WhatsApp.

Step 5: The bot will display the name of individuals registered with the mobile number. You will need to select the person and the vaccine certificate will be sent to you via WhatsApp.

For emergency purposes, it is also good to store your vaccine certificate on your mobile phone. Android users can simply mark the png file of the certificate to a safe or secure folder. Select Android phones also allow you to pin a media file. iPhone users, on the other hand, can pin the certificate on their home screen.

  Published Date: December 7, 2021 3:10 PM IST

How to download and store COVID-19 vaccine certificate on smartphone

How To

Best Sellers