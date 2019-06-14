OnePlus launched two premium smartphones this year. The OnePlus 7 is the successor to OnePlus 6T, while the OnePlus 7 Pro is a new premium offering for 2019. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are available starting at Rs 32,999 and Rs 48,999 respectively.

Inconsistent Camera Issue

The new OnePlus smartphones bring ample amount of performance and features at a cheaper price point but their cameras leave a lot to be desired. After users criticized the camera on the OnePlus 6T last year, OnePlus changed the sensors. This year, it is using Sony’s 48-megapixel IMX586 sensor for primary camera on both the models. The OnePlus 7 has a second depth sensor on its back. OnePlus 7 Pro has two additional cameras on the back. OnePlus 7 Pro has the second highest score for camera on DxOMark but in real world, it seems inconsistent.

If you bought a OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro and think that the camera is nowhere close to Google Pixel 3 or Huawei P30 Pro, then there is an easy fix. The fix is called Google Camera, also known as G CAM. Before you install G CAM, you must keep in mind that it is a modified version, not made by Google directly. The app uses Google’s excellent image processing algorithm paired with the main camera of your device. Here is how you can install G CAM on your OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro:

Steps to download and install G CAM on OnePlus 7:

1. Download the APK file of Google Camera for OnePlus 7 from this link (https://bit.ly/2J9Nxsy).

2. Now, move the downloaded file to internal storage of your smartphone. The above file is the best mod available yet for OnePlus 7.

3. When you install the application, it will ask you to enable “Install apps from external sources” in Settings. Do this if you wish to proceed with the installation of the APK file.

4. Once enabled, you will immediately see the option to install the download app.

5. Once installed, you will see two options: Done and Open.

6. Now launch the Google Camera app on your phone and head over to the settings panel.

7. In Settings, tap on Advanced within Mod Settings and click on FIX. Here, change the viewfinder format to YUV, if not already set as default.

8. Restart the app and start clicking better pictures on your OnePlus 7.

Steps to download and install G CAM on OnePlus 7 Pro:

1. Download the APK file of Google Camera for OnePlus 7 Pro from this link (https://bit.ly/2wd5CNR). On OnePlus 7 Pro, the process to download and install Google Camera is not as straight forward as that on OnePlus 7. You will also need a config file, which can be downloaded from here (https://bit.ly/2F5BaKu).

2. Now, move the APK file and the config file to the internal storage of your phone and make sure you have “Install apps from external sources” enabled on your smartphone.

3. Now, open the Google Camera APK file and install it.

4. Once installed, open the Google Camera app and scroll to more. Now, click on Settings and scroll down to General option. Tap on ‘Save Settings’ and you will see a window called “Enter configs name”. Type any random filename and click save. This step will create a new folder in the root directory of your internal storage named ‘GCam’.

5. Now, go to file manager and copy the downloaded config file, which will be in .xml format and move it to the ‘Configs’ folder within the Gcam folder created in previous step.

6. Delete the other config file which is already present in the Configs folder.

7. Open the Google Camera app and double tap on the black area between the shutter button and gallery icon at the bottom.

8. You will see a dialogue box showing the downloaded config file. Click on the Restore button and exit the application.

9. Now, restart the Google Camera app and you will have G Cam mod working on your OnePlus flagship.