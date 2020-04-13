China-based smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 8 series. As part of the launch, the company is expected to launch the OnePlus 8, and 8 Pro. In addition, the company will also likely launch its OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband-style earbuds. The company has already shared multiple teasers regarding the upcoming products. As part of the teasers, the company has already shared some key aspects regarding the upcoming products. In addition, a lot of information regarding the devices has already leaked online. The leaked information includes press renders, marketing posters, specification lists, potential pricing, and retail packaging. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Series: This is the right time for the company to bring the A game in the camera department

Taking a look back, we are likely aware of almost everything that is there to know about the smartphone series. The only thing missing out of the equation is the launch date, official pricing, and any potential launch offers. The company is expected to lick off the launch event in about 28 hours. Taking a closer look, the OnePlus 8 Series launch event will start at 8:30 PM. Considering the ongoing global pandemic, coronavirus, the company has not organized any in-person event. Instead, the company will live-stream the entire event online. Here is how to watch the OnePlus 8 Series and Bullets Wireless Z launch event, live. Also Read - OnePlus 8 series alleged official case images leaked ahead of tomorrow's launch

Here is how to watch the OnePlus 8 launch event live

Step 1: First, one needs to turn on their laptop or computer and then open up a web browser of their choice. Alternatively, it can also work with a smartphone.

Step 2: Second and final step of the process is to head to the OnePlus YouTube account using the browser. Here users need to click on the “Videos” tab and click on “All videos” drop down to access “Live stream”. The browser will navigate you to a new page where the first video is about the OnePlus 8 Series Launch event. Open the stream link around 8:25 PM to watch the launch event live.