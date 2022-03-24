The 94th Academy Awards will take place later this week, i.e. March 28 in Los Angeles. This year, the Oscars will be hosted by comedians Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer and actress Regina Hall. Other presenters for the evening include Bill Murray, Lady Gaga, Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Hopkins, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyongo and Rosie Perez.

This year’s nominees were announced back on February 8. For the unversed, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog has the most nominations this year: 12 nominations. You can visit this link to know where to watch the top Oscar-nominated films.

If you are planning to catch the livestream of the event, here’s how you can stream it in India.

When and where to watch Oscars 2022

The Academy Awards will commence at 8 pm ET on March 27. However, viewers in India can stream the Oscars 2022 at 5.30 am IST on March 28. The livestream for viewers in India will be available on Star Movies, Star Movies HD and Star World. You can also catch the live updates on The Academy’s social media handles.

Oscar 2022: Best Picture nominations

This year, films that are nominated in the category of Best Picture are The Power of the Dog, Belfast, Don’t Look Up, CODA, Drive My Car, King Richard, Dune, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story and Nightmare Alley.

Movie lovers unite! Sunday, March 27th. LIVE on @ABCNetwork. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/kjCINgQQNn

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2022

Oscar 2022: Best Actress in a Leading Role nominations

This year’s nominations for this category are Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter, Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers, Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Oscar 2022: Best Actor in a Leading Role nominations

Nominations for Best Actor in Leading Role are Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos, Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog, Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!, Will Smith – King Richard and Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth.