News

Pac-Man 99 battle royale game on Nintendo Switch: How to play, target opponent, tips

Gaming

Pac-Man 99 battle royale game arrives at Nintendo Switch: How to play, use power-ups and Ghost Trains, target opponents, and more

Pac-Man 99 Nintendo Switch

Pac-Man 99, the ‘arcade classic transformed battle-royale’ game has arrived at Nintendo Switch. With Super Mario Bros. 35 cast out from the gaming console eShop, the new BR game is brought as a replacement exclusively for players who have Switch online subscription. Subscribers will be able to try the base game at no additional cost. But there are paid DLC packs available as well that adds CPU mode, custom themes (a few Bandai-game themes) and time attack. Also Read - Is Mario dying? Super Mario Bros fans start panicking after Internet rumours swell up

The Pac-Man 99 is similar in theme to Tetris 99 that was launched as a free battle royale game in 2019. The new Pac-Man title comes with a slight twist wherein if ghosts are defeated they are sent to other players’ game to jam (aka Jammer Pac-Man) their movement. The game allows 99 players to fight against one another but not in the same maze, rather in a single tile/individual match. If you are able to survive till last breathe (simply to say the last Pac-Man standing) you will be the winner. In case you haven’t tried the game, here are a few simple tricks and rules to follow. But before we begin, a gentle reminder, players can head to Nintendo’s website to load the game, as for users in India, they will have to set up an account with a US address to access the eShop. Also Read - Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch: Here's all you need to know

pac-man 99, how to download pac-man 99, how to play pac-man 99, pac-man 99 battle royale, pac-man 99 nintendo switch, pac-man 99 power ups, pac-man 99 ghost train, pack-man 99 8 strategies, tetris 99, super mario bros 35, nintendo, switch eshop, video game console Also Read - Nintendo plans to launch a larger Switch with a Samsung OLED display panel: Report

Pac-Man 99: How to play, rules, tips to follow

If you have played the arcade classic, you must surely be aware of what to do to survive till the end. But the twist this time with the new Pac-Man 99 BR style is to eat Pac-Dots and avoid ghosts simultaneously with 98 other players. All 99 players will compete against one another and the winner will get the ‘PAC-ONE’ title. There are unique power-ups and new features that players can try to get the ‘upper hand’ in the game.

Speaking of the gameplay, let’s start with the basics. Eat power pellets to avoid ghosts and rack up scores too. When you start eating ghosts basically the White Pac-Men you can send a Jammer Pac-Man to an opponent. If a player touches the Jammer they will be slowed down. You can also swallow a chain of ghosts by gobbling up Sleeping ghosts that you will see near the centre of the stage. If you are out of pellets and want to reset, just eat the fruit near the centre of the stage.

There are four power-ups- speed, strength, standard, and train. For targetting other players, the game brings four options on the table- random (pick an opponent at random), knock-out (the game will target the opponent closer to being knocked out), counter (aims the players that are attacking you), hunter (targets the most knock’d out player).

pac-man 99, how to download pac-man 99, how to play pac-man 99, pac-man 99 battle royale, pac-man 99 nintendo switch, pac-man 99 power ups, pac-man 99 ghost train, pack-man 99 8 strategies, tetris 99, super mario bros 35, nintendo, switch eshop, video game console

If you are confused about what the White and Red Pac-Men do, here’s a simple explanation- white Pac-Men slows you down if you pass through them, the best way to avoid is to eat power pellets. Red Pac-Men as the colour denotes is a danger zone; eating a fruit will help you get rid of them.

As for the power-ups, the Pac-Man subreddit managed to list out how each option work. Faster- doubles the speed but reduces attack output, Train- doubles the sleeping ghosts you tap, but each touch will spawn a Jammer as well, Stronger- reduces power pellets to three seconds, allows 2x Jammers to be sent once you consume ghosts, Standard- nothing much to talk on this. Do note that power-ups will only work once your Pac-Man consumes a power pellet.

So that’s all about the new Pac-Man BR game from Bandai Namco. But before we wrap here are a few tips. If you are a first-time jock, follow the basic trick- stay low and observe (but don’t get killed). Eating ghosts can be tempting, but it’s better to slow down as the game gets challenging with progression. Set Ghost trains, and switch between eight presets at the right time to take an edge over your opponent.

  Published Date: April 9, 2021 3:16 PM IST

