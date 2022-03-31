comscore How to check if your PAN is linked with your Aadhaar
PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline: How to check if your PAN is linked with your Aadhaar

March 31 is the last day to link your Aadhaar with your PAN. If you aren't sure, here's how you can check if your PAN is linked with your Aadhaar.

Aadhaar-PAN link: Linking your Aadhaar number with your Permanent Address Number (PAN) is one of the most important things that the Indian government wants people to do this month. The government has set March 31 as the last date for linking Aadhaar number with PAN, post which citizens will have to pay a heavy penalty. Previously, the government had set September 30, 2021, as the last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN. Also Read - How to link PAN with Aadhaar Card without internet

The Income Tax Department has said not linking Aadhaar with PAN by March 31 will attract a penalty of up to Rs 1,000. The department has also said that the PANs that have not been linked with Aadhaar will remain functional for one more year until March 31, 2023 for filing income tax returns or ITRs and for claiming refunds among other things. After March 31, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have not linked their PAN accounts with Aadhaar would become inoperative. Also Read - How to correct Aadhaar Card details online in simple steps

In case you are not sure if your Aadhaar has been linked with PAN, here’s a step-by-step guide that will help you determine if the two accounts have been linked: Also Read - DigiLocker now has over 100 million users: Aadhaar card is the most downloaded document

How to check if your Aadhaar has been linked with PAN

Step 1: Visit the official website of the income tax department (www.incometax.gov.in).

Step 2: Now click the Quick Links option. Here you will see an option to check ‘Link Aadhaar Status’. Click on that.

Step 3: On the following screen enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

Step 4: Once you have filled in all the details, click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’ option.

Now you see if your Aadhaar has been linked with your PAN. If it hasn’t, here’s a step-by-step that will help you link the two accounts.

How to link your Aadhaar with your PAN

You can link your Aadhaar with your PAN by two methods. The first method involves using the Income Tax e-filing website.

Step 1: Visit the official site of the income tax department.

Step 2: Under the ‘Quick Links’ section, look for ‘Link Aadhaar’ option and click option and click on it.

Step 4: Provide the PAN and Aadhaar numbers, your name as mentioned on the Aadhaar card and your mobile number.

Step 5: Tick the box where you agree to get your Aadhaar details validated and enter the Captcha code. Then click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ button and you are done.

The other method involves sending an SMS. Here’s what you need to do.

Step 1: Type UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN> on your mobile.

Step 2: Send it to 567678 or 56161.

  Published Date: March 31, 2022 7:31 PM IST

