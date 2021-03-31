Today, March 31, 2021 is the last day to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) to Aadhaar number. If you fail to meet the Aadhaar PAN link deadline today, then your PAN will become invalid. Also Read - ITR Filing: How to file your Income Tax Return for FY 2019-20 online

The government of India recently passed the Finance Bill 2021 in the Lok Sabha recently where it added a new section 234H under which a person shall be liable to pay a late fee of up to Rs 1,000 in case of non-linking of their PAN with Aadhaar. In simple words, if you don't link your PAN with Aadhaar by today, March 31, 2021 you will be liable to pay a penalty of up to Rs 1000.

The Finance Bill 2021 stated, "234H. Without prejudice to the provisions of this Act, where a person is required to intimate his Aadhaar number under sub-section (2) of section 139AA and such person fails to do so on or before such date, as may be prescribed, he shall be liable to such fee, as may be prescribed, not exceeding one thousand rupees, at the time of making intimation under sub-section (2) of section 139AA after the said date."

In the past, the government of India has provided several extensions for linking PAN with Aadhaar number. This one seems to the last one, so hurry, and link your PAN to Aadhaar today by following these simple steps.

Aadhaar PAN Link: How to link PAN with Aadhaar card online

– To start with, first open the browser and head to Income Tax Department’s website. This is the website: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

-Then click on “Link Aadhaar” under the Quick Links section

-In the next page, you will need to enter the PAN, Aadhaar Number and also name as per Aadhaar

-You will then need to click the check box for agreeing to validate your Aadhaar details with UIDAI

-Enter the Captcha code shown in the image

-Lastly, click on the “Link Aadhaar” tab at the bottom of the page.