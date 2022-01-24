comscore PAN card name change: How to correct/ change name on PAN card Online
  • Home
  • How To
  • How to correct or change name on PAN card online
News

How to correct or change name on PAN card online

How To

PAN card is an important document to have if you are a citizen of India. So, if you want to correct or change your name on your PAN card, follow the steps below.

pan card

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

If your name on the PAN card is wrong, there’s an online process to fix it quickly. We previously explained how to correct/change the address on a PAN card, which is an important document to have if you are a citizen of India. So, if you want to correct or change your name on your PAN card, follow the steps below. Also Read - Here's how you can update address on PAN card

How to change the name on PAN card

–Head over to UTIITSL (UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited) official website. Also Read - PAN cardholders can make out fake cards from real: Here's how

— Select PAN Card Services Also Read - Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps

–Click on Change/Correction in PAN Card

–Apply for Change/Correction in PAN Card Details from the drop-down menu.

–On the next page, select between two options: Physical (Forward Application with Physical Documents) and Digital (Forward Application with Digital Documents) (Paperless). If you want to apply for a paperless process, select the second option.

–Next, select the Aadhaar-based e-KYC option from the drop-down menu.

–Your Aadhaar details will be fetched automatically.

–Enter your PAN details and choose whether you want a physical PAN card and an updated PAN card or just an e-PAN.

–Click on the Submit button.

–Enter all the required details and make the required payment for the process to be conducted successfully.

— Aadhaar authentication will be done in real-time from the UIDAI server. —-For eKYC services, OTP will be sent to your mobile number.

–Enter OTP, your address from the UIDAI database will be added to your PAN card.

–You will then need to verify the application data and click on submit.

–You will get another OTP for eSign. Once the OTP will be added, the application will be signed through Aadhaar based e-signature.

–Lastly, the application will be stored and processed by UTIITSL for PAN card name change using Aadhaar card.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 24, 2022 4:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 10R coming soon: Launch date, price in India, specifications and more
Mobiles
OnePlus 10R coming soon: Launch date, price in India, specifications and more
Best media streaming devices you can buy in 2022: Amazon Fire TV stick to Apple TV 4K

Smart TVs

Best media streaming devices you can buy in 2022: Amazon Fire TV stick to Apple TV 4K

How to correct/ change name on PAN card online

How To

How to correct/ change name on PAN card online

Netflix India announces Take Ten competition: What will the winners get?

Entertainment

Netflix India announces Take Ten competition: What will the winners get?

Google is opening a new office in Pune this year

News

Google is opening a new office in Pune this year

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Best media streaming devices you can buy in 2022: Amazon Fire TV stick to Apple TV 4K

Google is opening a new office in Pune this year

Blizzard head reveals how he plans to win back players trust

WhatsApp to introduce new safety feature for Desktop, Web version

Looking for best broadband plans? Top picks from Airtel Xstream, JioFiber, ACT Fibernet

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to correct/ change name on PAN card online

How To

How to correct/ change name on PAN card online
How to update address on PAN card: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to update address on PAN card: Follow these simple steps
How to identify a fake PAN card from a real one: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to identify a fake PAN card from a real one: Follow these simple steps
How to apply for e-PAN through Aadhar Card in simple steps

How To

How to apply for e-PAN through Aadhar Card in simple steps
Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps

How To

Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

Assembly Elections 2022: वोटर लिस्ट में आपका नाम है या नहीं? घर से ही इस तरह लगाएं पता

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: लॉन्च डेट से स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत तक, जानें सब कुछ

वाट्सऐप में जुड़ने वाले हैं कमाल के फीचर्स, वॉयस कॉलिंग के दौरान बदल सकेंगे बैकग्राउंड

फ्री फायर के नए कैंपेन में फ्री रिवॉर्ड की बारिश, जानें आज क्या मिलेगा फ्री

Oppo Reno7 Series 5G की लॉन्चिंग डेट कन्फर्म, फरवरी में इस दिन लेगी भारत में एंट्री

Latest Videos

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

News

Best media streaming devices you can buy in 2022: Amazon Fire TV stick to Apple TV 4K
Smart TVs
Best media streaming devices you can buy in 2022: Amazon Fire TV stick to Apple TV 4K
Google is opening a new office in Pune this year

News

Google is opening a new office in Pune this year
Blizzard head reveals how he plans to win back players trust

Gaming

Blizzard head reveals how he plans to win back players trust
WhatsApp to introduce new safety feature for Desktop, Web version

Apps

WhatsApp to introduce new safety feature for Desktop, Web version
Looking for best broadband plans? Top picks from Airtel Xstream, JioFiber, ACT Fibernet

Telecom

Looking for best broadband plans? Top picks from Airtel Xstream, JioFiber, ACT Fibernet

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers