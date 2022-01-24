If your name on the PAN card is wrong, there’s an online process to fix it quickly. We previously explained how to correct/change the address on a PAN card, which is an important document to have if you are a citizen of India. So, if you want to correct or change your name on your PAN card, follow the steps below. Also Read - Here's how you can update address on PAN card

How to change the name on PAN card

–Head over to UTIITSL (UTI Infrastructure Technology And Services Limited) official website. Also Read - PAN cardholders can make out fake cards from real: Here's how

— Select PAN Card Services Also Read - Unable to find physical copy of your PAN card? Here's how to get e-PAN in simple steps

–Click on Change/Correction in PAN Card

–Apply for Change/Correction in PAN Card Details from the drop-down menu.

–On the next page, select between two options: Physical (Forward Application with Physical Documents) and Digital (Forward Application with Digital Documents) (Paperless). If you want to apply for a paperless process, select the second option.

–Next, select the Aadhaar-based e-KYC option from the drop-down menu.

–Your Aadhaar details will be fetched automatically.

–Enter your PAN details and choose whether you want a physical PAN card and an updated PAN card or just an e-PAN.

–Click on the Submit button.

–Enter all the required details and make the required payment for the process to be conducted successfully.

— Aadhaar authentication will be done in real-time from the UIDAI server. —-For eKYC services, OTP will be sent to your mobile number.

–Enter OTP, your address from the UIDAI database will be added to your PAN card.

–You will then need to verify the application data and click on submit.

–You will get another OTP for eSign. Once the OTP will be added, the application will be signed through Aadhaar based e-signature.

–Lastly, the application will be stored and processed by UTIITSL for PAN card name change using Aadhaar card.