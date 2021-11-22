comscore How to share your vaccination badge from CoWIN on social media
How to share 'Partially/Fully vaccinated' badge on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp

Users will be able to share their vaccination status badge from the CoWIN app on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

CoWin, India’s vaccination portal, has now started displaying badges for ‘Partially Vaccinated’ or ‘Fully Vaccinated’ people on the portal. Users can find these badges next to their names whenever they log into their CoWIN profile. Additionally, the Government of India has also announced that the CoWIN platform will now go global as it will now be open-source software. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine certificate: How to verify your certificate on CoWIN portal

Also Read - Now you can check COVID-19 vaccine availability on Google Maps: Here's how

Dr. RS Sharma, National Health Authority CEO also tweeted about the new vaccination badge system. This move is aimed to encourage unvaccinated people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Also Read - Best high tech face masks you can buy: Philips Fresh Air Mask, Kenneth Cole Smart Mask and more

Here are a few quick steps that you can follow to share your own vaccination badge on social media platforms.

    1. Go to the CoWIN website, scroll down and tap on “Share vaccination status in your social circle”
    2. Login to your profile by entering your registered mobile number and full name
    3. Enter the OTP sent to your phone
    4. Once done, you will see your vaccination status. Tap on the “Share” option
    5. Select the badge of your preference and share it on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

Now you will be able to share your vaccination status badge with the desired caption on any of these social media platforms.

Recently, at Google For India 2021 event, Google announced its plans to localize Google Assistant in India. The tech giant has also said that it will allow end-to-end vaccination booking in India via the voice assistant. A Google official further explained how the assistant will work detailing how the voice assistant can book vaccination slots in the native language with voice command.

  • Published Date: November 22, 2021 2:44 PM IST

