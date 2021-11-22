CoWin, India’s vaccination portal, has now started displaying badges for ‘Partially Vaccinated’ or ‘Fully Vaccinated’ people on the portal. Users can find these badges next to their names whenever they log into their CoWIN profile. Additionally, the Government of India has also announced that the CoWIN platform will now go global as it will now be open-source software. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine certificate: How to verify your certificate on CoWIN portal

Now download the fully / partially vaccinated badge from CoWIN (https://t.co/Bt1DbmK6XH) & share it with your friends on all your social platforms! Encourage your family and friends to follow you and #FightCovid. My Vaccination Status – https://t.co/qpDd44vh5I#PublicHealth pic.twitter.com/q0uOk7ykKC — Dr. RS Sharma (@rssharma3) November 20, 2021

Here are a few quick steps that you can follow to share your own vaccination badge on social media platforms.

How to share ‘Partially/Fully vaccinated’ badge on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp

Go to the CoWIN website, scroll down and tap on “Share vaccination status in your social circle” Login to your profile by entering your registered mobile number and full name Enter the OTP sent to your phone Once done, you will see your vaccination status. Tap on the “Share” option Select the badge of your preference and share it on WhatsApp, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter

Now you will be able to share your vaccination status badge with the desired caption on any of these social media platforms.

Recently, at Google For India 2021 event, Google announced its plans to localize Google Assistant in India. The tech giant has also said that it will allow end-to-end vaccination booking in India via the voice assistant. A Google official further explained how the assistant will work detailing how the voice assistant can book vaccination slots in the native language with voice command.