Paytm, the homegrown digital payments company has integrated the Digilocker functionality in its app. With this integration, it will now allow users to access all government records via DigiLocker Mini App on Paytm.

Using the platform, users will be able to add and retrieve important documents including Aadhaar card, driving license, Insurance, vehicle RC, Covid-19 vaccine certificates, etc. One can also use Digilocker documents for self KYC with telecom operators. For those unaware, is a cloud-based platform backed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It enables users to store all relevant government certificates in digital format. DigiLocker documents are legally recognized on par with original documents, as per the IT (Information Technology) Act, 2000.

As for the integration, Paytm said it does not store or send any document-related information at its back end, and that data of users will stay on their device locally so that it can be easily accessed if the device goes offline or in low connectivity zones. Further, those who have booked Covid-19 vaccines via the Paytm app can add their Vaccine certificates with one click to Digilocker.

“We are excited to bring the Digilocker functionality to the Paytm App. Millions of users who open the Paytm app for vaccine booking, travel, FASTag, insurance, KYC, and many other use cases, will be elated to have the DigiLocker functionality which will enable convenience and easy access to important documents,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

If are using Paytm and want to view your Digilocker documents here is a simple guide-

How to store, view your Aadhaar, COVID-19 vaccine certificate, driving license, vehicle RC, Insurance on the Paytm app

Users can access their DigiLocker within the Paytm app to retrieve, add, store and receive verified documents in digital format from registered organizations directly into individual lockers.

If you have linked all your relevant documents with Digilocker online, here’s how you can access the documents on Paytm.

Step 1: First up, launch the app on your device and then tap on your profile on the top left corner.

Step 2: Among the options, you will find ‘Digilocker’

Step 3: Clicking on it you will be navigated to DigiLocker Mini App, under it you will see various categories.

Step 4: You can also view and access the documents users can go to the profile section under ‘Your Documents’ on the Paytm App.

As mentioned earlier, DigiLocker documents once added on Paytm can be accessed even when you are offline or in low connectivity zones.