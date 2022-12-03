Paytm is an incredibly useful platform. In addition to letting users make payments online, it also enables them to pay utility bills, buy movie, flight, bus, train and insurance tickets online among other things. Users can also shop using Paytm’s platform, purchase gold and get a personal loan. Also Read - Here's how you can make payment without opening Paytm app

In addition to all of these things and more, Paytm also enables users to check the live running status of trains and the booking status of their reservations, that is, PNR status. The functionality is available online on Paytm’s official website and in the Paytm app. Also Read - How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate from Paytm for international travel

So, if you are a Paytm user, here is how you can check your PNR status and live train status. Also Read - How to buy Paytm shares: Popular platforms to open demat account

How to check live train status on Paytm website

Step 1: Go to Paytm’s official website and then scroll down to Book and Buy on the platform option.

Step 2: Click on the Train Tickets option.

Step 3: Now enter the train number or the name of the train.

Step 4: Select the boarding station.

Step 5: Select the boarding date from the dates mentioned and click on “Check Live Status”.

Step 6: You can now spot your train.

How to check live train status in Paytm app

Step 1: Download Paytm app on your smartphone and sign in.

Step 2: Scroll down and go to the Train Tickets section.

Step 3: Tap the Trains Station option.

Step 4: Enter the train number and then select the boarding station.

Step 5: Tap the Check Live Status option. On doing so you will see all the details on your screen.

How to check PNR status on Paytm website

Step 1: Go to Paytm’s official website and then scroll down to Book and Buy on the platform option.

Step 2: Click on the Train Tickets option.

Step 3: Type your PNR number.

Step 4: Click on the Check PNR Status option to check the status of your train ticket booking.

How to check PNR status in Paytm app

Step 1: Download Paytm app on your smartphone and sign in.

Step 2: Scroll down and go to the Train Tickets section.

Step 3: Now, tap the Check PNR tab.

Step 4: Next, enter your 10-digit PNR number.

Step 5: Lastly, tap the Check Now button. Once you do so, the status of your train ticket will be displayed on your smartphone’s screen.