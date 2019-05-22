Paytm Postpaid: How to apply, eligibility, spending limits and everything else you need to know

Highlights Paytm Postpaid is easy to setup and use.

It does not include any charges or fees.

Quick approval and no documentation required.

Paytm, which started as a mobile wallet, quickly expanded to become one of India’s leading marketplace to buy and sell goods. It also allows for online mobile recharge and bill payments. Since demonetization, Paytm has introduced UPI based funds transfer service and payments bank, among others. Late last year, Paytm also introduced Paytm Postpaid service, which acts similar to a credit card, and the service has now started rolling out to users. Here’s a quick look at the features of Paytm postpaid, and how to get started with it.

What is Paytm Postpaid?

As mentioned above, Paytm Postpaid is similar to a credit card where you get a predefined credit limit to spend. The credit limit that you get depends on various factors such as your wallet balance, monthly spending on the platform, and more. Based on your usage of Paytm Postpaid, the company will increase your credit limit over the coming months. At the moment, Paytm is offering a credit limit between Rs 500 to Rs 6,000.

Just like credit card due date, even Paytm Postpaid has a due date – 7th of every month. A consolidated bill of your spending will be sent to you 15 days before the due date. Failing to make the payment on time will attract some late payment charges, and account will also be blocked. Once you clear the payment, the account will be activated again. You can make the payment using debit card, netbanking or UPI.

How to apply for Paytm Postpaid?

The Paytm Postpaid application process is pretty simple. But before you go ahead, ensure you’re your KYC is complete where you need to submit your ID and address proof. If your KYC is already done, open Paytm app, and you will be an option called ‘Paytm Postpaid’ on the top right, just below the search bar, tap on it. As your KYC is already done, just cross check details, such as your name, email address, phone number and others.

Next, tap on submit application, and your account will be activated within minutes. You don’t need to submit any further documents or additional paperwork. To begin with, you will be given Rs 500 as credit balance and it will keep increasing based on your usage.

Where can you use the money?

You can use the Paytm Postpaid balance to make prepaid mobile and DTH recharge, utility make bill payments, and so on. You can also use the balance to make travel booking, book movie tickets, make online shopping on Paytm marketplace, and much more. What’s more, Paytm Postpaid balance can also be used for making payments at restaurants, grocery stores, and petrol pumps. You can check the balance by tapping on the Passbook option in the app. And for those concerned about security, there is also an option to secure your account using a passcode or fingerprint scanner.