comscore
  • Home
  • How To
  • Paytm Postpaid: How to apply, eligibility, spending limits and everything else you need to know
News

Paytm Postpaid: How to apply, eligibility, spending limits and everything else you need to know

How To

Paytm recently introduced new ‘Postpaid’ service which works similar to a credit card. Users get a predefined credit limit that they can spend for making recharges, bill payments and more. Here’s how to get started with Paytm Postpaid.

paytm postpaid

Highlights

  • Paytm Postpaid is easy to setup and use.

  • It does not include any charges or fees.

  • Quick approval and no documentation required.

Paytm, which started as a mobile wallet, quickly expanded to become one of India’s leading marketplace to buy and sell goods. It also allows for online mobile recharge and bill payments. Since demonetization, Paytm has introduced UPI based funds transfer service and payments bank, among others. Late last year, Paytm also introduced Paytm Postpaid service, which acts similar to a credit card, and the service has now started rolling out to users. Here’s a quick look at the features of Paytm postpaid, and how to get started with it.

What is Paytm Postpaid?

As mentioned above, Paytm Postpaid is similar to a credit card where you get a predefined credit limit to spend. The credit limit that you get depends on various factors such as your wallet balance, monthly spending on the platform, and more. Based on your usage of Paytm Postpaid, the company will increase your credit limit over the coming months. At the moment, Paytm is offering a credit limit between Rs 500 to Rs 6,000.

Paytm First Card introduced in India in partnership with Citibank: All you need to know

Also Read

Paytm First Card introduced in India in partnership with Citibank: All you need to know

Just like credit card due date, even Paytm Postpaid has a due date – 7th of every month. A consolidated bill of your spending will be sent to you 15 days before the due date. Failing to make the payment on time will attract some late payment charges, and account will also be blocked. Once you clear the payment, the account will be activated again. You can make the payment using debit card, netbanking or UPI.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro first look

How to apply for Paytm Postpaid?

The Paytm Postpaid application process is pretty simple. But before you go ahead, ensure you’re your KYC is complete where you need to submit your ID and address proof. If your KYC is already done, open Paytm app, and you will be an option called ‘Paytm Postpaid’ on the top right, just below the search bar, tap on it. As your KYC is already done, just cross check details, such as your name, email address, phone number and others.

Paytm announces Payments Bank mobile banking app

Also Read

Paytm announces Payments Bank mobile banking app

Next, tap on submit application, and your account will be activated within minutes. You don’t need to submit any further documents or additional paperwork. To begin with, you will be given Rs 500 as credit balance and it will keep increasing based on your usage.

Paytm First Rewards and Loyalty Program: Subscription Charges, Eligibility, Availability, Offers and more

Also Read

Paytm First Rewards and Loyalty Program: Subscription Charges, Eligibility, Availability, Offers and more

Where can you use the money?

You can use the Paytm Postpaid balance to make prepaid mobile and DTH recharge, utility make bill payments, and so on. You can also use the balance to make travel booking, book movie tickets, make online shopping on Paytm marketplace, and much more. What’s more, Paytm Postpaid balance can also be used for making payments at restaurants, grocery stores, and petrol pumps. You can check the balance by tapping on the Passbook option in the app. And for those concerned about security, there is also an option to secure your account using a passcode or fingerprint scanner.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 22, 2019 12:41 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Paytm Postpaid: All you need to know
How To
Paytm Postpaid: All you need to know
Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store

News

Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store

Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

PUBG Mobile is teaming up with Godzilla: King of Monsters

Gaming

PUBG Mobile is teaming up with Godzilla: King of Monsters

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Hands-on and First Impressions

Fitbit Versa Lite Review

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro First Impressions

Nokia 3.2 Review

Canon EOS RP Review

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store

Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program

Facebook sharing users' data with telecom firms, phone makers: Report

India puts into orbit radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Paytm Postpaid: All you need to know

How To

Paytm Postpaid: All you need to know
Paytm offers 100% cashback on electricity bill payment

Deals

Paytm offers 100% cashback on electricity bill payment
How to book train tickets using Google Pay

How To

How to book train tickets using Google Pay
Paytm introduces credit card in India

News

Paytm introduces credit card in India
Paytm Mall offering up to Rs 12,000 cashback on iPhones

Deals

Paytm Mall offering up to Rs 12,000 cashback on iPhones

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने Huawei Mate 20 Pro स्मार्टफोन को Android Q beta प्रोग्राम से किया बाहर

PUBG Mobile में इन लोकेशन पर देखने को मिल रहे हैं Godzilla मूवी के Monsters

Tata Sky ने लॉन्च किए 49 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत के साथ चार नए पैक

Xiaomi Redmi K20 में होगी 4,000mAh बैटरी, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Instagram से 4.9 करोड़ यूजर्स की निजी जानकारियां हुई लीक

News

Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10
News
Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10
Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store

News

Huawei Ban: Microsoft removes Huawei laptops from its store
Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro removed from Android Q beta program
Facebook sharing users' data with telecom firms, phone makers: Report

News

Facebook sharing users' data with telecom firms, phone makers: Report
India puts into orbit radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B

News

India puts into orbit radar imaging satellite RISAT-2B