comscore How to make payments to third-party UPI apps via Paytm UPI
  • Home
  • How To
  • Paytm Users Can Make Payments To Mobiles Registered With Third Party Upi Apps How To Use It
News

Paytm users can make payments to mobiles registered with third-party UPI apps: How to use it

How To

Here is a step-by-step guide of how Paytm users can send money via Paytm's UPI service to third-party UPI app users.

Highlights

  • Paytm users can now transfer money to any mobile number registered with a third-party UPI app.
  • Prior to this update, Paytm users could make UPI payments only to other Paytm users.
  • This feature is available to all Paytm users.
Paytm

Paytm

Paytm Payments Bank today announced that Paytm users can now transfer money to any mobile number registered with a third-party UPI app via’s Paytm’s UPI-based payments service. Prior to this update, Paytm users could make UPI payments only to other Paytm users. However, with this update, Paytm users will now be able to transfer money via the National Payment Corporation of India’s (NPCI) United Payments Interface (UPI) even to non-Paytm users. Also Read - Google Play to now support UPI Autopay for subscription-based purchases in India

This move will not only give Paytm users more flexibility in terms of making payments, but it will also deepen the interoperability between various payment apps. Also Read - How to activate PhonePe UPI using Aadhaar: A step-by-step guide

“This is an important move for the UPI ecosystem, as it will enable more users to send money to any UPI app, encouraging wider adoption,” Paytm said in a statement on the occasion to media. Also Read - Paytm gained 76 percent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 1,914, payment net margins stood at Rs 443 crore

“We continue to lead UPI payments, empowering users with a robust infrastructure for seamless and secure payments. This further strengthens our mission to drive financial inclusion in the country,” the company added.

Interestingly, the development comes shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Paytm as the financial services and digital payments leader in India during a speech at the Mana village in Uttarakhand last month.

Commending the increase in penetration of digital payments in the country, Modi said that women entrepreneurs of the village were accepting digital payments with Paytm and that they have QR codes outside their shops.

He also said that digital payments pioneer Paytm has been at the forefront of India’s digital revolution and is widely used across the country from small villages to bigger cities and towns. The company pioneered the QR code revolution in India. “From offline payment devices to credit, Paytm is enabling merchants with robust business solutions to scale their businesses,” he had said in his speech at the time.

Meanwhile, if you want you want to make a payment from Paytm to another UPI-based app, here is what you need to do:

Step 1: Open Paytm on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the UPI Money Transfer section.

Step 3: Tap on ‘To UPI Apps’ option.

Step 4: Tap on ‘Enter Mobile No of any UPI app’ option.

Step 5: Now enter the mobile number of the recipient.

Step 6: Enter the amount and tap on ‘Pay Now’ option.

  • Published Date: November 21, 2022 7:18 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

How to hide old pictures in Google Photos: A step-by-step guide
How To
How to hide old pictures in Google Photos: A step-by-step guide
Google adds a new Material You toggle for Doc, Slides and more

News

Google adds a new Material You toggle for Doc, Slides and more

Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled: Check details

automobile

Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled: Check details

Oscar nomianted 'Chhello Show' to arrive on Netflix on November 25

Entertainment

Oscar nomianted 'Chhello Show' to arrive on Netflix on November 25

Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N with ANC, 20-Hours Battery Life Announced in India at Rs 16,990

News

Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N with ANC, 20-Hours Battery Life Announced in India at Rs 16,990

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google adds a new Material You toggle for Doc, Slides and more

Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled: Check details

Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N with ANC, 20-Hours Battery Life Announced in India at Rs 16,990

Oppo rolls out ColorOS 13 on more smartphones: Check list

WhatsApp working on solving biggest problem with photo forwards

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details