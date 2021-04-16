PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021: KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) will today go head-to-head against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will have no in-person attendance due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and will begin at 7:30 PM with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM. Also Read - 5 best Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans with free Disney+ Hotstar to watch IPL 2021 livestream

The live broadcasting rights for the T20 cricket tournament have been snagged up by the Star network, and all of the IPL 2021 matches will be stremed live on Star Sports. Digital streaming rights have been acquired by Disney+ Hotstar. Here we will be taking a look at how you can stream today’s match between PBKS and CSK live on your digital device. Also Read - RR vs DC, IPL 2021 match livestream: How to watch on your mobile, PC

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 match live on Disney+ Hotstar

Today’s IPL 2021 match between PBKS and CSK will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar. All free users of the service will be able to stream the match free of cost for 15 minutes, whereas, all premium subscribers will be able to view the match without any interruption. Also Read - IPL 2021 season: How to watch IPL 2021 live match online for free today

Disney+ Hotstar VIP is priced at Rs 399 per year and it gives users access to all local content, sporting events and Hotstar originals. Disney+ Hotstar Premium gives customers full access to all content and is priced at Rs 299 per month and or Rs 1,499 per year. You can stream the service using the web, Android, iOS and on the Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to watch PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 match live for free

All the three major telecom service providers in India, including Airtel, Vi and Reliance Jio, offer customers a complimentary subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP with select plans. Here’s a look at all the prepaid tariff plans you can get a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with.

Airtel Rs 448, Rs 499 prepaid plans

Airtel along with its Rs 448 and Rs 499 prepaid plans offers its customers a complementary Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. Both the plans also come with access to Airtel Xstream Premium and Amazon Prime Video also.

Vi (Vodafone Idea) Rs 399 and Rs 401 prepaid plans

Vi along with its Rs 401 and Rs 399 plan offer customers access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for free. Apart from this, the Rs 399 plan also comes with a complimentary Amazon Prime membership.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 and Rs 409 prepaid plan

Lastly, Jio also along with its Rs 399 and Rs 401 prepaid recharge packs provides customers with a complimentary Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription. The Rs 399 plan bundles an extra complimentary subscription to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.