There are several ways to check PF account balance. Either you send a message to the concerned phone number, head to the EPFO website or just by a missed call. Checking your PF account balance is that easy, but not everyone knows how to check their EPF account balance. For such people, we have listed down the steps to quickly check your PF account balance. Check it all here.

How to check PF account balance via online

-To check your account balance, head over to the EPFO's member passbook portal at https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login and login with your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

-Once you are successfully logged in, click on Download/View Passbook option. You will be taken to your passbook now. The website also allows you to take a print of your passbook.

How to know you UAN

Good if you know your UAN number and in case you don’t, just head over to the Member e-Sewa portal and click on the Know your UAN option. To activate your UAN account click on “Activate UAN” link listed below the “Know Your UAN” link on the Member e-Sewa portal.

How to check PF account balance via SMS

-To check your EPF account balance via SMS just send EPFOHO UAN LAN to 7738299899 to your registered mobile number.

-Once the SMS is sent from your registered mobile number you will instantly receive your PF account balance.

How to check PF account balance via missed call

-To check PF account balance via a missed call, you can just give a missed call at 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number.

-The call gets disconnected soon after ringing and you will the receive an SMS with EPF account details including the PF balance.