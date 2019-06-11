comscore PF Withdrawal: Step by step guide to withdraw provident fund online
PF Withdrawal: How to withdraw money from provident fund online

It is now possible to withdraw your provident fund money online without much hassle. Here’s how to go about it.

  Published: June 11, 2019 12:49 PM IST
umang app epfo statement

As an employee working in India, most organizations offer Provident Fund (PF) to their employees. The PF serves as a retirement saving scheme backed by the government of India. Every month, a share from your salary is deducted towards PF, and even the employer has to put their share of contribution. You also earn a fixed interest on the total amount of money. Now, after you quit your job, you can transfer it to the new company. You can also go for PF withdrawal if you want to withdraw the money.

Earlier, for PF withdrawal, you were required to fill the forms and submit a set of documents. However, today, you can simply login to the EPFO website and in just a few clicks, apply for PF withdrawal. Here’s how to go about it.

Prerequisites for PF withdrawal

Before you go ahead and apply for PF withdrawal, you need to know your UAN (Universal Account Number). You can get your UAN from your salary slip. Next, if you’re doing this for the first time, you need to visit the eSewa Portal here and activate your UAN.

In order to activate your UAN, your mobile number should also be linked with the UAN as you will get an OTP for authentication. Your Aadhaar number should also be linked to the PF account. If not, then you will need to click on the ‘Manage’ tab followed by KYC after logging in.

Also, before you can withdraw your provident fund, you will also need to add details such as your bank name, account number and IFSC code. This will ensure that the PF withdrawal amount will directly get credited in your bank account.

How to submit PF withdrawal claim online

Step One

Head over to EPF India’s Member e-Sewa portal, and login using your UAN number and password.

Step Two

Click on the ‘Online Services’ tab and click on Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C). Here, form 19 is for PF withdrawal, and form 10C is for pension withdrawal.

Step Three

Here, you will need to enter the last four digits of your bank account number to verify. At the bottom, click on ‘Proceed for Online Claim’ after which you will be redirected to the claims page.

Step Four

Next, you need to choose the type of claim under ‘I want to apply for’ tab – withdraw PF only or withdraw pension only. In case you are not eligible for any criteria, the option will not show up in the drop-down list.

Step Five

After selecting the relevant claim, you will see a detailed form. Simply fill in your details, and then authenticate using Aadhaar OTP to complete the PF withdrawal claim submission. You will also get the claim form copy in PDF format, just save it.

The process usually takes about 20-30 days, after which the amount is credited in your linked bank account. You can also head over to Member e-Sewa page, click on ‘Online Services’ followed by ‘Track Claim Status’ to see the status of your PF withdrawal claim.

  • Published Date: June 11, 2019 12:49 PM IST

