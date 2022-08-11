comscore How to add Google Password Manager Shortcut on Android's home screen
How to place Google Password Manager Shortcut on your Android's home screen

Here's how you can easily add the Google Password Manager shortcut on your Android phone's home screen.

Google Password Manager

A few weeks back, Google introduced the shortcut feature for the Google Password Manager on Android. Password Manager is a great tool by Google that lets you save passwords for all the websites where you log in so that you can easily sign in or login again with one click. Also Read - Google's Password Manager gets updated: Here are the four major changes

By adding a shortcut for the app, you can easily check out the passwords of all your saved websites and portals. And because it will be a shortcut on your Android’s home screen, you don’t have to go through the hassle of visiting your settings. Also Read - Google Password Manager can now be placed on your Android's home screen

In this article, we will show you how you can easily add a shortcut to the Google Password Manager on your Android’s home screen. Also Read - Google Assistant will now help you secure your passwords on Chrome

How to add Password Manager shortcut to your home screen

Step 1: Open Settings on your Android phone.

Step 2: Scroll down until you find Password & Security and tap on it.

Step 3: Tap on Manage Passwords.

Step 4: Now, Tap on Google.

Step 5: Once you tap on Google, you should be seeing the Password Manager settings. Tap on the Settings button that’s on the right side.

Step 6: Scroll down and tap on Add shortcut to your home screen.

Step 7: Now, you should see a pop-up asking you to confirm it. To confirm, tap on Add.

Step 8: Go back to your Android’s home screen and you should see the Google Password Manager shortcut. Tap on it and check all of your passwords.

That’s it. That’s how you can easily add the Google Password Manager to your Android phone’s home screen. With the Password Manager shortcut, you can also check if any of your passwords have been compromised or if all the passwords are safe in a few clicks right on your Android phone’s home screen.

Google has been adding several new features to the Password Manager on both Android and iOS. Unfortunately, some features aren’t available on iOS, like this one, where you can easily access your passwords on home screen. However, Google may work with iOS to offer full-fleged functionality to iOS devices in the near future.

Published Date: August 11, 2022 9:37 PM IST
Updated Date: August 11, 2022 9:40 PM IST
  • Published Date: August 11, 2022 9:37 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 11, 2022 9:40 PM IST

